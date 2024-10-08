Able Autism Therapy Announces New Georgia Location In U.S. Franchise Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The autism-focused franchise is seeking to add new locations, targeting the South and Southeast in its initial push.

- Idris Demirci, founder of Able Autism TherapyATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Able Autism Therapy has just announced a new Georgia location as part of its nationwide franchise expansion . The new unit is owned by Barbara Rodriguez and Mario Martinez and will soon land in Grayson.The company, which is a leading provider of in-depth ABA therapy services for children aged 18 and younger who are diagnosed with autism, is excited to welcome the duo aboard and eager to support the team as they work to establish their new Georgia location.“Barbara and Mario are experienced engineers with a compassion for the autism community. Their deep care, attention to detail, and engineering background all contributed to their review process of our franchise model, ultimately leading to their decision to work with us,” stated Idris Demirci, founder of Able Autism Therapy.“Our team is looking forward to providing support where needed, and we are all excited to see the positive impact that Able Autism and our services will have on the community of Grayson and surrounding areas.”Able Autism Therapy offers a wide range of highly needed services. According to Autism Parenting Magazine , about 1 in 36 children are currently diagnosed with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder), a number that is 317% higher than the estimate cited in 2020. Able Autism seeks to help the growing number of families in need of assistance through ABA therapy, speech therapy, and occupational therapy. The company works to address the variety of needs that each child has, curating programs consisting of social skills classes, pretend play, sensory room activities, and art room sessions, all structured to help those with autism reach their full potential.“We are passionate about the autism community and are excited to share our services with more and more areas through our franchise model,” stated Demirci.“I have extensive experience establishing and operating businesses, and I am giving franchisees these processes and systems that I have seen work and be successful.”Franchise partners not only receive the proven model that has grown Able Autism Therapy into three locations (two in Georgia and one in Tennessee), they also receive robust support from Demirci and his management team.Find out more about owning an Able Autism Therapy franchise by visiting .About Able Autism TherapyAble Autism Therapy is a trusted provider of therapy services for children diagnosed with Autism, offering comprehensive programs that include speech therapy, ABA therapy, and occupational therapy. Founded in 2021, the company has quickly grown and now serves multiple communities across Georgia and Tennessee. The company also offers franchise ownership opportunities. Visit or to learn more.

