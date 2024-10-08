Globalmed® Donates Telehealth Services And Software To States Impacted By Hurricane Helene

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalMed, the leader in telehealth and medical technology, has announced its commitment to support the states impacted by Hurricane Helene by donating vital telehealth services and software. The donations are earmarked for state entities and non-profit organizations involved in disaster recovery efforts.

In response to the recent natural disaster, GlobalMed will be providing telehealth hardware and software to ensure uninterrupted medical care for affected communities. The company will also deploy specialized teams to assist with the installation and training of these products, ensuring that healthcare providers can effectively utilize the new technology.

GlobalMed recognizes the critical need for accessible healthcare in the aftermath of natural disasters. By donating our advanced telehealth solutions, we aim to empower healthcare professionals to deliver timely and effective care to those impacted by Hurricane Helene.

The donation includes GlobalMed's cutting-edge virtual care software, ruggedized hardware, and medical peripheral devices designed to read vitals and collect patient data virtually. This mobile solution can enable healthcare providers to reach patients in remote or damaged areas, ensuring they receive the essential medical attention they need during the recovery process.

GlobalMed is a leading provider of telehealth solutions and medical technology. Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, the company is dedicated to improving access to healthcare through innovative technology. GlobalMed's solutions are used worldwide by healthcare providers, governments, and corporate entities to deliver care to patients in diverse settings. To learn more about GlobalMed, please visit: .

