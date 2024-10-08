Laid-Back No Longer: New Research Reveals Aussies Are Taking Action And Becoming A Nation Of Changemakers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ben & Jerry's 'Make Some Motherchunkin' Change' mural in Main Beach, Queensland

Stephanie Curley, CEO Surfrider Foundation Australia

Ben & Jerry's 'Make Some Motherchunkin' Change' billboards

New research from Ben & Jerry's reveals that the majority of Aussies are driving positive change

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The belief that Australians are laid-back is being challenged, with new research revealing that the majority of Aussies are driving positive change. Far from the traditional image of loud protests and bold activism, a surprising 7 in 10 (69%) Australians are rolling up their sleeves and taking action in their communities or for the planet, even if they don't consider themselves "activists”.This shift in behaviour highlights the evolving and many faces of activism in Australia. It's not just about grand gestures or making a lot of noise - it has also expanded to everyday heroes making small but powerful contributions through their time, talents and resources that add up to positive change in the community.In fact, over the past year alone, 85% of Australians have taken meaningful steps toward environmental or societal causes. Whether it's using more sustainable items (68%), embracing the circular economy (53%), donating to charities to support a friend or family member (47%), or signing petitions (40%), Aussies are proving that collective individual actions can create real and lasting change.The research was commissioned by Ben & Jerry's – a brand that has been dedicated to activism and advocacy for the last 45 years – to better understand what motivates Australians to take action in their communities.Over the years, Ben & Jerry's has rallied behind the most inspiring movements whilst shining the spotlight on those making a change. This includes the work of four creative, talented individuals who embody today's activist in Australia - Stephanie Curley (CEO, Surfrider Foundation Australia), Dylan Mooney (Artist, Our Islands Our Home), Annie Ford (Marine Scientist) and Jimmy Stanton-Cooke (HalfCut).Inspired by their creative work, Ben & Jerry's recently launched its 'Make Some Motherchunkin' Change ' campaign to empower Aussies to embrace their inner activist and encourage them to use their talents and time to make an impact in their community and in the world.Stephanie Curley, CEO at Surfrider Foundation Australia, said:“I get that for many of us, the word 'activist' can be a little daunting, but we can all be people who take a stand, who sign petitions and turn up to participate, or by doing what we already know and love towards building a movement for change. As we grow and evolve as a society, it's never been so important for citizens to participate in shaping the world around them - whether you're participating in democracy or being a steward of your favourite outdoor wild places - by doing so, you can really make the world a better place!”“Whether it's a paddle out on a surfboard, a long-distance cycling trip, a powerful work of art or repping half a beard to protest deforestation, their actions showcase the different 'flavours' of change and further drives the spirit of activism among Australians, reframing it as something that can be theirs, in whatever shape they want.Sean Farrell, AU Country Business Lead at Ben & Jerry's, said:“As a brand who has been committed to driving activism and advocacy for decades, it's great to see the efforts that Australians are already going to in making positive change within their communities or for the environment. However, some have told us that they're not sure where to start or how to get involved. This is what our 'Make a Motherchunkin Change' is all about – inspiring and encouraging people to just go out and do it! There's never been a better time to make your voice heard or to put your passions into action, as every action, no matter how small, can lead to big change.”For more information on 'Make a Motherchunkin' Change' and on how to get involved, please visit Ben & Jerry's website .

