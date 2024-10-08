No Tricks, Just Treats: Gluten-Free Candy Guide And Halloween Tips

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) A variety of Halloween candies are gluten-free, while others are not. Beyond Celiac has a gluten-free candy guide to navigate the candy-filled holiday safely.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This Halloween, don't let the gluten ghouls get you down. Beyond Celiac, the leading catalyst for a celiac disease cure, has a gluten-free candy guide to help those with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity navigate the candy-filled holiday safely.

A variety of Halloween candies are gluten-free, while others are not. Some may have no gluten-containing ingredients yet still be unsafe for those with celiac disease due to how they are manufactured. For example, sometimes the regular-size version of a candy is gluten-free, but the miniature version is not simply due to the manufacturing process. It's always best to read labels and check regularly in case ingredients or facilities have changed. If you're unsure, contact the manufacturer directly.

To have a celiac-safe Halloween and view the gluten-free candy list and Halloween tips, visit the Beyond Celiac guide.

“Halloween is such a fun time for kids and families, but for those with celiac disease, it's not as easy to eat and enjoy all of the candy and treats at Halloween parties as freely as their peers,” said Alice Bast, founder and CEO of Beyond Celiac.“At Beyond Celiac, we dream of a world where everyone can eat without fear, especially during the holidays when food is plentiful, and those with celiac disease must constantly be on guard for fear of accidentally getting 'glutened.'"

According to a nationwide Harris Poll conducted this year on behalf of Beyond Celiac, nearly one-third (32%) of parents with a child under 18 mistakenly believe that it is fine for a child with celiac disease to eat food served at birthday parties, snacks after their sports team game, and other on special occasion situations even though it is not gluten-free because it's not a daily occurrence. 1 This would include special occasions like Halloween.“Not even one piece of Halloween candy or treat containing gluten can be tolerated by someone with celiac disease,” Bast explains.

Currently, there are no medications to treat celiac disease, and there is no cure. A serious genetic autoimmune condition, celiac disease is triggered by consuming gluten (found in wheat, barley, and rye). For someone with celiac disease, eating gluten damages the villi of the small intestine and interferes with the absorption of nutrients from food. Left untreated, celiac disease can lead to severe and long-term health problems, including infertility, lymphoma and other types of cancer, additional autoimmune problems, and/or a range of life-threatening medical conditions. Following a 100% gluten-free diet (avoiding all wheat, barley, and rye), which may not fully offset the health risks of the disease, is the only way people with celiac disease can get by on a daily basis.

The full report on The Harris Poll on behalf of Beyond Celiac,“Pediatric Celiac Disease: Fact and Fiction: What Americans Misunderstand About Kids Getting Diagnosed and Living with It,” can be found at 2024 Beyond Celiac Harris Poll Report. The report also presents the facts about pediatric celiac disease and outlines how Beyond Celiac is taking steps to accelerate the quest for a cure.

About Beyond Celiac

Founded in 2003, Beyond Celiac is the leading catalyst for a celiac disease cure in the United States, serving as a patient advocacy and research-driven organization working to drive diagnosis and accelerate the discovery of new treatments. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, making the right investments in research, and supporting the broad community of those with celiac disease and gluten sensitivity, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people can live healthy lives and eat without fear – a world Beyond Celiac. BeyondCeliac.

1 Survey conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Beyond Celiac from January 9-11, 2024, among 2,074 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact ....

