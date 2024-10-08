Drew Barrymore And Dave Bautista Join The ASPCA To Celebrate Adopt A Shelter Dog Month In October

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Drew and Dave will support The Rescue Effect, a new ASPCA campaign, promoting adoptable dogs on their social channels throughout the month

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) is announcing its collaboration with acclaimed actors, animal advocates, and pet parents Drew Barrymore and Dave Bautista to raise awareness and encourage support for dog adoption and fostering during October's Adopt a Shelter Dog Month. Throughout the month, Drew and Dave will post adoptable dogs from the ASPCA on their social media channels to help find them loving homes. This year, the ASPCA, Drew and Dave are promoting The Rescue Effect campaign, which showcases the impact that adopting or fostering a pet can have on shelters nationwide by creating space for more animals in need.

ASPCA ambassador Dave Bautista with his rescue dogs Ollie, Maggie, Penny and Talulah.

ASPCA ambassador Drew Barrymore with her rescue dog Douglas.

Drew Barrymore and Dave Bautista will support the ASPCA Rescue Effect campaign, promoting adoptable dogs on Instagram.

"We are thankful for the support of Drew Barrymore and Dave Bautista, who have proven to be compassionate ambassadors for dogs in shelters," said Matt Bershadker, ASPCA president and CEO . "This Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, we hope Drew and Dave's efforts will inspire the public to adopt or foster a pet, making an impact that ripples throughout shelters nationwide while creating space for more dogs in need."

Drew, an esteemed actress, talk show host and life-long supporter of animal welfare causes, is a pet mom to seven adopted animals, including a dog named Douglas, four cats, a bearded dragon, and a snake. In 2016, the ASPCA honored Drew with the ASPCA Compassion Award, which recognizes noteworthy individuals in entertainment and the arts who have made outstanding contributions to animal welfare.

Dave, whose passions both personally and professionally have led him from a career in wrestling to acting and animal advocacy, is a well-known dog-lover who voices his support for pet adoption and animal protection. Dave is the proud pet parent of four adopted pit bulls and is a consistent champion for the breed.

In October, Drew and Dave will be calling on the public to adopt or foster a dog during Adopt a Shelter Dog Month. Shelters across the country are at capacity, with 3.2 million dogs entering animal shelters last year and only 2.2 million dogs adopted. With limited resources and too many animals in need, shelters are working overtime to find loving homes for the animals in their care including an increasing proportion of animals with greater medical and behavioral needs who stay longer in the shelter.

"Every day, my rescue dogs Ollie, Maggie, Penny, and Talulah, show me why all shelter pets deserve compassion, care, and unconditional love. They've changed my life in the best way as much as I've changed theirs," said Dave Bautisa. "By choosing to adopt, I not only gave them second chances at life, but also helped create room at my local shelter for other rescue pets to find good, loving families. A positive future for shelter pets starts with someone like you, or me."

To learn more about adopting a dog through the ASPCA's programs or to find a shelter in your local community, visit ASPCA/Adopt .

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation's leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than two million supporters nationwide, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources. For more information, visit , and follow the ASPCA on Facebook , X , Instagram , and TikTok .

