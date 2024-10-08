Panasonic Teams Up With Olympic Champion Katie Ledecky And Discovery Education For STEAM Education Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Event in Reno showcased new innovations for local students & educators, supported equity in STEAM

Panasonic Corporation of North America

and Panasonic of North America

(PENA) joined forces with Olympian Katie Ledecky, the most decorated American female Olympian in history, and worldwide edtech leader Discovery Education to bring the power of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) education to local students, teachers and leaders in northern Nevada.

The event, held jointly at PENA's facility in Sparks, NV and the Nevada Museum of Art, was designed to broaden access, diversity and inclusion in STEM/STEAM fields-and educate the next generation about clean technology and manufacturing while exploring the harmony between technological innovation and creative expression.

It also brought the STEM Forward

program, a virtual educational program by Panasonic and Katie Ledecky, powered by Discovery Education, in person. The event allowed elementary and middle school students and educators to tour PENA's facility and participate in hands-on activities exploring the technologies shaping the future.

"Panasonic is deeply committed to inspiring and equipping the next generation of innovators through impactful experiences like this, and to advance STEM/STEAM education in northern Nevada," said Allan Swan, President, Panasonic Energy of North America. "By partnering with leaders like Katie Ledecky and Discovery Education, we hope to ignite a passion for STEM/STEAM fields among these students and provide them with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving technological landscape."

As the most decorated American female Olympian of all time (4-time Olympian, 21-time World Champion and 14-time Olympic medal-winning swimmer), Katie is a proud STEM advocate. The STEM Forward program and Virtual Field Trips build on her ongoing work with Panasonic as a STEM leader and member of Team Panasonic. STEM Forward, which combines Katie's passion for STEM education and advocacy, Panasonic's legacy of innovation, and Discovery Education's worldwide leadership in education technology, is aimed at providing students with real-world learning experiences and inspiring them to pursue careers in STEM.



"It was exciting to explore Panasonic Energy's innovations in Nevada and be able to share that unique experience alongside educators and students," said Katie Ledecky. "From building a battery with the students, to seeing how inspired they were to learn more about the technology and innovation in their own backyard, it was wonderful to see them harness the impact of STEM and learn more about sustainability."

Katie shared her personal story of dedication, perseverance and the importance of setting goals, paralleling her athletic achievement with the skills necessary to succeed in STEM/STEAM fields. The visit also highlighted Panasonic's commitment to advancing STEM/STEAM education and empowering students to see their potential in careers related to technology and innovation.

"Teaming up with Panasonic and their incredible technology brings an awareness to STEM/STEAM innovation that is unmatched for students," said Amy Nakamoto, General Manager of Corporate Partnerships at Discovery Education. "Through unique opportunities like this, today's learners are inspired to explore the exciting careers in STEM/STEAM that will build a better future."

In addition to the field trip to PENA's facility, the event included a STEAM education panel at the Nevada Museum of Art where state and local educators joined industry and community leaders for a conversation focused on career readiness and the future of workplace development. The panel explored innovative programs designed to inspire young minds and equip students with the critical skills needed for a global 21st century workforce.

