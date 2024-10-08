Silicon Valley Asian Pacific Filmfest Marks 10Th Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 10th Annual Silicon Valley Asian Pacific FilmFest (SVAPFF 2024): Celebrating AAPI Voices with 30+ in-person films and 80+ films. The festival runs October 18-27.

Home Court, the opening night documentary of the 2024 Silicon Valley Asian Pacific Film Festival. Home Court follows the journey of a Cambodian American prodigy and her family.

Nobuko Miyamoto: A Song in Movement, a documentary film about 84-year-old artist, activist, and storyteller Nobuko Miyamoto. Following the film is a special live performance by Nobuko Miyamoto and a Q&A with Co-director Tadashi Nakamura.

SVAPFF celebrates 10 years of bringing diverse AAPI films and filmmakers to the South Bay, kicking off with the Sundance-Award-Winning film Dìdi (弟弟)

- Cindy Toy, director, Silicon Valley Asian Pacific FilmFest

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Silicon Valley Asian Pacific FilmFest (SVAPFF) announces its 10th annual film festival. The in-person festival runs from October 18-20 at AMC Dine-In Sunnyvale 12, with the virtual festival from October 18-27. Kicking off this year's festival was a special sold-out screening of the beloved coming-of-age comedy-drama Dìdi (弟弟) by local filmmaker Sean Wang on October 4.

This year's theme, 'Celebrating AAPI Voices,' reflects its commitment to showcasing the diverse stories of the AANHPI community. SVAPFF, an eagerly anticipated event produced by the Contemporary Asian Theater Scene (CATS), is renowned for celebrating the vibrant and diverse perspectives of Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AANHPI) filmmaking.

The festival opening night, on October 18, begins with a bento dinner and the feature film“Home Court,” a Cambodian American basketball prodigy that follows her immigrant family life mixed with racial and class differences, physical challenges, and the support structure that enables her and her team to succeed. Following the film screening is a filmmaker Q&A with Director Erica Tanamachi, Producer Jenn Lee Smith, and Editor Jean Kawahara, moderated by NBC Bay Area Reporter Robert Handa.

“We are thrilled to celebrate a decade of showcasing the extraordinary talent and diverse perspectives of AANHPI filmmakers,” said Cindy Toy, SVAPFF director.“This year's lineup promises to captivate audiences with thought-provoking and inspiring stories that reflect the diversity within the AANHPI community in the South Bay and beyond.”

Day Two offers a diverse array of films exploring the Asian American experience.“Builders of the Silicon Dream” highlights early Asian immigrants' contributions to Silicon Valley's growth and the global tech economy, while the“Never Too Late” film shorts program showcases resilience and identity. The“Never Too Late” shorts program is moderated by David Louie, a Bay Area broadcast legend and retired business and tech reporter at KGO-TV.“Above the Clouds” follows two Asian American strangers on a day they'll never forget. The evening features local filmmakers in the Bay Area Shorts program, the emotionally charged“The Well,” and the powerful immigrant story“Unbroken Ties,” celebrating the indomitable human spirit.

The in-person festival concludes on Sunday with the feature film Kintsukuroi, which follows two Japanese American families who lose everything except their dignity as they endure incarceration during WWII after being uprooted by President Roosevelt's Executive Order 9066. The afternoon offers an animation and film shorts program featuring diverse stories ranging from heartfelt personal journeys and artistic explorations to cultural reflections and comedic tales, followed by a Q&A with several of the directors, moderated by Mike Inouye, NBC Bay Area's weekday morning traffic anchor. The closing film is the documentary feature film“Nobuko Miyamoto: A Song in Movement,” about 84-year-old artist, activist, and storyteller Nobuko Miyamoto. Following the film is a special live performance by Miyamoto and a Q&A with Co-director Tadashi Nakamura.

“As we mark this significant milestone, we are proud to have created and grown the film festival into a beloved event that brings together the local community, showcasing established and aspiring filmmakers while amplifying AANHPI stories and voices,” stated Leianne Wong Lamb, board chair of CATS.

Lamb continues,“Looking to the future, we remain committed to uplifting and empowering AANHPI filmmakers and artists, ensuring their voices are heard and fostering conversations that lead to a better understanding of diverse experiences and perspectives, ultimately strengthening our community.”

Notable Highlights of SVAPFF at 10 Years

●Voted one of Silicon Valley's top film festivals by Metro Silicon Valley readers for three years in a row.

●Over 1,000 tickets sold for the 2023 in-person and online film festival.

●The volunteer-driven effort invested over 1,300 hours.

●Supported over 70 filmmakers in 2023.

●A unique program that provides complimentary tickets for educators and students.

●A commitment to showcasing local South Bay filmmakers. This year's festival includes more than 10 works by Santa Clara Valley filmmakers.

The 2024 film festival boasts over 80 films, highlighting the creativity and diversity of AANHPI filmmakers and AAPI stories. To view the entire film lineup and purchase tickets for the in-person and online film festival, please visit the festival website .

ABOUT SILICON VALLEY ASIAN PACIFIC FILMFEST (SVAPFF)

The Silicon Valley Asian Pacific FilmFest, a project of the Contemporary Asian Theater Scene, is an eagerly anticipated event that celebrates the vibrant and diverse perspectives of Asian American filmmaking. As an annual showcase of breathtaking cinematography, compelling storytelling, and thought-provoking subjects, the film festival serves as a platform to highlight the rich cultural tapestry and the unique experiences of Asian Americans on the silver screen. It attracts seasoned filmmakers and emerging talents alike, fostering a sense of community and providing a space for meaningful conversations about identity, belonging, and the Asian American experience. Visit svapfilmfest.

ABOUT CONTEMPORARY ASIAN THEATER SCENE (CATS)

Founded in 1995 by the late Dr. Jerry Hiura, the late Steve Yamaguma, and Miki Hirabayashi, CATS has been a beacon for Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AANHPI) artists, providing a platform for their voices and talents. CATS has showcased comedians, authors, playwrights, musicians, dancers, performers, and filmmakers. CATS produces the annual Silicon Valley Asian Pacific Film Festival, which celebrates its 10th year in October 2024 and, in July 2024, presented its inaugural AAPI Playwright Festival. CATS, a 501c3 in San Jose Japantown, continues to support, mentor, and present AAPI artists, enriching the cultural landscape of San Jose and Silicon Valley. Visit catsasiantheaterscene.

For media inquiries or to request an interview, please contact:

Leianne Wong Lamb

408-592-7766

...

Cindy Toy

408-806-9684

...

Miiko Mentz

BentoBox Media for Silicon Valley Asian Pacific FilmFest

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Silicon Valley Asian Pacific FilmFest 2023 Highlights - Join Us for the 2024 Film Festival Oct 18-27

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.