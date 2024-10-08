Charlee.Ai And RCG Global Services Forge Strategic Alliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Charlee , a leading innovator in artificial intelligence for Property and Casualty Insurance, and RCG Global Services, a global consulting firm specializing in solutions, are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership aimed at advancing AI-driven solutions and accelerating digital transformation.

This groundbreaking alliance combines Charlee's cutting-edge AI-based with RCG Global Services' extensive consulting and implementation expertise to deliver a best-in-class experience for carriers, MGAs and TPAs.

Innovative AI Solution Meets Industry Expertise

Charlee is renowned for its sophisticated AI platform that enhances decision-making, optimizes operations, and drives growth through advanced AI-based predictions, data analytics and machine learning. The company's technology leverages the latest advancements in AI to provide actionable insights and innovative solutions that empower businesses to stay ahead in a competitive landscape.

RCG Global Services, with its deep industry knowledge and a proven track record of delivering impactful technology solutions, complements Charlee's offerings by providing strategic guidance, implementation support, and integration services. RCG's expertise spans multiple sectors, including finance, healthcare, and retail, enabling the partnership to address a wide range of business challenges with tailored, AI-driven solutions.

Driving Digital Transformation

The partnership between Charlee and RCG Global Services will focus on several key areas:

.AI-Enhanced Business Solutions: Leveraging Charlee's AI capabilities, RCG Global Services will deliver enhanced business intelligence, predictive analytics, and process improvements that drive efficiency and innovation.

.Customized Consulting and Implementation: RCG Global Services will utilize its industry expertise to customize and implement Charlee's technology, ensuring seamless integration with existing systems and processes.

.Strategic Digital Transformation: Together, the partners will guide organizations through their digital transformation journeys, using AI to reduce costs, unlock new opportunities, optimize operations, and achieve strategic objectives.

“We are excited to partner with RCG Global Services to bring our advanced AI-based Charlee platform to a broader audience,” said Sri Ramaswamy, CEO/Founder of Charlee.“Their extensive experience in consulting and technology implementation will be instrumental in helping our clients realize the full potential of Charlee and drive meaningful change within their organizations.”

“RCG Global Services' partnership with Charlee enhances our ability to deliver cutting-edge AI-driven solutions, ensuring our clients are prepared for both current challenges and future growth," stated Michael Fischer, Managing Partner and Commercial Head of Insurance at RCG. "This collaboration enables us to provide modernized operations and advanced digital strategies tailored to the evolving demands of the insurance industry.

For more information visit , email ... or call 855-CHARLEE.

About Charlee

Charlee is a leader in artificial intelligence, dedicated to developing innovative AI solutions that enhance business performance and drive growth. With a focus on advanced analytics, machine learning, and data-driven insights, Charlee empowers organizations to make informed decisions and achieve their strategic goals.

About RCG Global Services

RCG Global Services is a technology driven business solutions provider with over 50 years of experience, specializing in digital transformation and innovation through data, cloud, and AI technologies. We collaborate closely with clients, delivering high-quality solutions tailored to their business needs with an agile mindset. Headquartered in New Jersey, our diverse teams across the US, India, and the Philippines embody a culture of client focus, collaboration, creativity, and excellence.



