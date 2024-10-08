Nucor Invites You To Join Its Third Quarter Of 2024 Conference Call On The Web

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Nucor's (NYSE:

NUE ) third quarter release, you are invited to listen to its live call with host Leon Topalian, Nucor's Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. This conference call will include a review of Nucor's results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2024, followed by a question-and-answer session. The event will be available on the internet on October 22, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



What:

Nucor's Third Quarter of 2024 Conference Call





When:

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 22, 2024





Where:

or at





How:

Log on to the web at either of the addresses above





Archive:

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the archived call will be available at .

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; wire and wire mesh; and utility structures. Nucor, through The David

J. Joseph Company and its affiliates, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

SOURCE Nucor Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED