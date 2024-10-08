New Music Alert Let It Go From Indie Rockers NATZEL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Natzel

Track Title: Let It Go Genre: Indie / Rock Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: GX98D2300002

LEICESTER, LEICESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Introducing NATZEL, a loud and punchy looking to bring a new feel and flavour to the the indie rock scene and make a statement in the landscape with huge anthemic sounds and level performance.After years of life experience, NATZEL stands proud to have finally recorded an album that truly reflects his journey, struggles, and triumphs. This achievement is a testament to perseverance and the belief that it's never too late to follow your dreams. NATZELs music is loud, punchy and exciting-each note and lyric a piece of his story."Let It Go" is our first release and is a bold, punchy, indie pop rock song you can just let go to while enjoying the energy of the chorus.The song was inspired by an argument with a work colleague who was always holding onto previous situations and becoming an enemy even though we were on the same team. This was the inspiration for the direction of the lyrics. Sometimes we just have to "let it go" and move on.Music has always been NATZELs first love, a constant companion through the ups and downs of life. Throughout his journey, he has faced many challenges while trying to carve out a path in the music industry. Despite numerous attempts to launch his career, various commitments often took precedence, pushing his dreams to the back burner. But he never gave up on his passion.

LET IT GO - VISUALISER

