Audigent Names Pierce Cook-Anderson EVP And GM Of EMEA To Oversee European Growth

Leading curation company adds senior leader with deep regional ties to work with brands and publishers and lead Europe

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Audigent , the leading data activation, curation and identity platform, today announced that it has hired Pierce Cook-Anderson as Executive Vice President and General Manager, EMEA. In this newly created role, Cook-Anderson will oversee all of Audigent's business in Europe, leading the company's UK, Germany, Italy, and Netherlands offices.Cook-Anderson will work across all functions of Audigent's business, collaborating closely with brands, agencies, data partners, publishers and other ecosystem partners to expand the most robust curation solution for all European markets.“As we continue our exciting growth, it's important to build our leadership team with a driver who understands what it takes to be successful in Europe, and Pierce is the perfect person for this role,” said Audigent co-founder and CEO Drew Stein.“He has been a pioneer in the practice of curation and data application in the EMEA market, and earned his reputation as a trusted expert with key stakeholders across the EMEA digital supply chain and media agency landscape. Pierce's experience and relationships are important as we accelerate our global business.”Cook-Anderson brings invaluable programmatic experience and go-to-market insight for the region. He arrives at Audigent from Equativ, where he most recently served as Managing Director, Northern Europe. During his five-year stint at Equativ, Cook-Anderson launched the company's UK business and was directly involved in its curation platform, putting him in direct contact with the publisher and advertisers who relied on the technology on a daily basis.Prior to Equativ, Cook-Anderson was Director, Business Development - Publisher Solutions, EMEA for OpenX. Over a two-decade career in media, he has also held commercial roles at some of the world's leading publishers, including Newsweek, the Financial Times, Sky and Future Publishing.“Audigent has tapped into a unique but profound demand from ad buyers, sellers, and other partners across the supply chain, which has helped its curation solution scale at a rapid rate,” said Cook-Anderson.“At this stage of digital media, everyone across the ecosystem needs solutions that allow for high-performing, relevant advertising that deliver for brands and provide additional revenue streams for publishers. The fact that Audigent enables this without the need for third party cookies, using its Hadron ID and proprietary first-party data, is a game changer. Audigent is resonating with companies throughout the industry, and I'm incredibly excited to help deliver growth across the EMEA region.”About AudigentAudigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent's pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry's first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron IDTM), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMPTM, ContextualPMPTM and CognitivePMPTM products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world's largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, TransUnion, Warner Music Group, Penske Media Corporation, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit .

