(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Smart Summit and Future of sessions on October 10 to address growth and expansion of choice in streaming services and home energy management

DALLAS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host Future of Video

and Smart Energy Summit

virtual sessions on Thursday, October 10, featuring speakers from Brightcove, Ecobee, FloSports, Leviton, Ads, Schneider Electric, SymphonyAI Media, Xperi, Best Ever Channels, and more. The research firm's latest data shows consumers' continued reliance on internet services and adoption of connected devices in the home, with the average household now having 17 connected devices and the vast majority (88%) using streaming services.

Parks Associates Events Explore Disruptions, Innovations, and Consumer Choice in Home Services for Energy Delivery and Video Distribution

Parks Associates

Continue Reading

The virtual sessions

feature Parks Associates' leading connected home research, leveraging insights on consumer preferences and historical purchasing patterns to highlight successful strategies for home services. Future of Video , sponsored by JW Player (JWP), Adeia, Bango, SymphonyAI Media, FPT Software, and Wurl, examines AVOD business models and AI-based data analytics that will help realize new revenues for streaming services. Smart Energy Summit , sponsored by SmartThings, SkyBell Technologies, Arcadia, Resideo, and Universal Electronics, explores the demand and deployment strategies for IoT innovations that will optimize utility programs and energy efficiency.

"The new reliance on connectivity and mobile devices, along with an app experience, puts pressure on all companies that serve the home to innovate their offerings," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein , VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "We are excited to welcome these leaders to help provide insight into the next generation of energy management and video distribution."

Future of Video session "AVOD and New Revenue ," 11:00 AM CT on October 10, starts with a research presentation from Sarah Lee , Research Analyst, Parks Associates, which explores emerging trends and revenue opportunities in the ad-based video on demand (AVOD) space. The session includes a visionary keynote presentation from Jonathon Barbato, Co-CEO, Best Ever Channels LLC, followed by a panel discussion, moderated by Jennifer Kent , VP, Research, Parks Associates, with the following speakers:



Patrick Ferguson, Head of Global Product & B2C Operations, Xperi

Justin Fromm, Head of Insights, North America, Samsung Ads

Scott Levine, Chief Product Officer, Brightcove

Mark Moeder, CEO, SymphonyAI Media John Turner, Vice President of Content, FloSports

Smart Energy Summit session "Demand-Side Management: Leveraging IoT for Energy Efficiency ," 2:00 PM CT, features a presentation from Daniel Holcomb , Senior Analyst, Parks Associates, which explores strategies to reduce energy consumption by optimizing home energy systems and integrating renewable energy sources. The session includes a panel discussion, moderated by Kent, with the following speakers:



Aaron Ard, Vice President, Product Management for the Residential Business Unit, Leviton

Bruno Capdordy, SVP Connected Offers, Schneider Electric Tamara Dzubay, Director of Energy and Energy Markets, Ecobee

Parks Associates welcomes industry players and media to register for these virtual sessions:



Register for the Smart Energy Summit virtual session using the code "ALL-OFF-VIP-SESV" for a complimentary pass. Register for the Future of Video virtual session using the code "FOVVIRTUALVIP" for a complimentary pass.

To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected]

or 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multidwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONSTM, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video.



Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED