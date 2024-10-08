Mood Shine Dispensary Brings A Dose Of Glow To Chicago Heights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ashley ThullenCHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Here...we...glow. Mood Shine is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its flagship recreational cannabis dispensary in Chicago Heights, IL. Along with a curated selection of products, this new location offers a community-driven space for people to recharge, feel accepted, and pass the positive vibes.As a woman-owned and operated brand, Mood Shine's new brick-and-mortar location allows them to further their commitment to justice, social equity, and community–while also providing cannabis lovers some of the best products available in Illinois.A Vibrant, More Inclusive Cannabis Shopping Experience“Our mission is to evolve the way we use, purchase, and think about cannabis,” said Ashley Thullen , CEO of Mood Shine. "We are committed to making cannabis accessible and providing a thoughtful purchasing experience that helps repair historic injustices while building connections within the community."With this new location, cannabis lovers of all types can come bask in the magic of Mood Shine–whether they want to shop and learn about new products (many of which are crafted by women and POC) or simply hang out and soak in the neon haze of a higher lifestyle.“This is the kind of cannabis company I have always dreamed of working for myself. The kind of company that takes care of its employees, community, and customers. We treat our team and customers like family. We hope when you walk through our doors you'll feel you're exactly where you're meant to be.”Special Community Discounts and RewardsMood Shine is passionate about community, offering a full range of benefits, discounts, and rewards to cannabis shoppers in order to create a better sense of connection and inclusivity. For instance, on customer birthdays they substitute blowing out candles with a few puffs on a free pre-roll.- First-time guests receive 25% off their purchase.- Returning guests enjoy 20% off an item of their choice- Special discounts for cannabis industry workers (20%), Illinois medical cannabis patients (30%), veterans (20%), seniors (20%), and Social Security Disability Insurance recipients (20%).- Plus, all customers celebrating a birthday will receive a free pre-roll.Mood Shine is open 9 am-9 pm Monday through Saturday, and 9 am-5 pm on Sundays. Come on through, say hi, and glow up your cannabis rituals.About Mood Shine: Mood Shine is a Chicago-based, women-owned and operated dispensary. Founded by Ashley Thullen, Mood Shine is dedicated to providing remarkable shopping experiences and building a stronger sense of community in the cannabis space. Mood Shine wants to evolve the way we use, purchase, and think about cannabis, helping to repair historic injustices while creating a welcoming space where people can gather, learn, and discover a brighter, higher way of living. Visit to learn more, or come to our store at 628 W Lincoln Hwy, Chicago Heights, IL 60411.

