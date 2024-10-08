EKRUZER: World's First AR Console On E-Scooters, Merging Mobility And Gaming In A Groundbreaking Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- - EKRUZER introduces the world's first AR Console on wheels, merging augmented reality gaming with e-scooter technology and competitive tournaments, offering an experience that combines the exploration of Pokémon GO with the strategic play of DOTA and League of Legends.

- The innovative KONTROLLOR BAR, a unique blend of scooter handlebar and gaming controller, enhances gameplay in the heart-pounding Team Death Match mode, allowing users to race through terrains at speeds of up to 40KM/h, akin to playing PUBG on an e-scooter.

- EKRUZER plans an initial production run of 3,000 units, ensuring high-quality products for early adopters and promising to revolutionise how mobility and gaming are experienced in daily life.

In a pioneering fusion of augmented reality gaming, e-scooter innovation, and competitive tournaments, EKRUZER is poised to transform the way we play and move. Introducing the world's first AR Console on wheels, EKRUZER combines the exploratory wonder of Pokémon GO with the competitive edge of DOTA and League of Legends, delivering an electrifying new dimension to gaming. Please note, these games will not be featured on the platform at this stage.



EKRUZER's visionary approach includes an annual global gaming tournament , inviting gamers to embark on augmented reality adventures that captivate and challenge. "Imagine a game where you can face off in thrilling competitions with your friends or thousands globally," enthuses Squad Leader , AKA CEO and Founder of EKRUZER. "Our aim is to turn everyday travel into an epic journey."



The heart-pounding Team Death Match mode stands out as a thrilling highlight, offering an experience akin to playing PUBG while racing through landscapes at 40KM/h on an e-scooter. At the core of this interactive experience is the KONTROLLOR BAR, a pioneering blend of a scooter handlebar and gaming controller, designed for ultimate control and immersive play.



This revolutionary concept is brought to life through strategic partnerships with industry leaders TAV systems and D + I (Capgemini subsidiary), ensuring top-tier quality and innovation in design and manufacture.



As trailblazers in this arena, EKRUZER is excited to announce a limited initial production of 3,000 units. This decision ensures that those who secure their purchase early with a deposit receive a product that exceeds expectations. "We are delivering more than just a scooter," Squad Leader asserts. "It's a gateway to a new way of exploring and engaging with the world."



EKRUZER promises to revolutionise both mobility and gaming, offering a glimpse into a future where digital experiences are seamlessly integrated into daily life. "We're at the cusp of a new era," Squad Leader states. "This innovation is set to redefine how this generation and the next will experience gaming and travel."



For more information on EKRUZER and to reserve your AR Console on wheels, visit EKRUZER



About EKRUZER



Leading the charge in melding state-of-the-art technology with everyday mobility solutions, EKRUZER is dedicated to redefining how people interact with both transportation and gaming, creating unique experiences that exceed the limits of imagination and reality.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those described.

