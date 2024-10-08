Kuwait Partakes In Railway Conf., Exhibition To Study Others' Experience

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

ABU DHABI, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The Global Rail Infrastructure and (GRTIEC) that kicked off in the UAE capital today (Tuesday) is a for expertise swap and study thoughts on how to develop the planned railway in Kuwait, said a senior Kuwaiti official.

Theme of the event's first edition, "Setting Transport Infrastructure and Global Connectivity," mirrors its significance, said the Kuwaiti of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Meshaan, who is heading her country's delegation at the activity.

It has brought together elite personalities from the transport and railways sectors and strategy, scheduled to address global approaches in the railway namely plans for sustainable infrastructure and challenges, the minister said, affirming that she and her accompanying officials would study experience of other countries at this level.

Meanwhile, the minister held a meeting with the UAE Infrastructure Minister Suhail Al-Mazroui, discussing cooperation in the railway field.

Up to 300 entities from more than 40 countries are partaking in the affiliate exhibition. (end)

skm













MENAFN08102024000071011013ID1108756996