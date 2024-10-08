New Market Entry: Nexaro Expands To British Market With Partner Killis

(MENAFN- Pressat) Wuppertal, Germany – Nexaro GmbH is taking the next step in its planned expansion strategy: together with Killis, one of the largest cleaning suppliers in the UK, the Wuppertal, Germany-based start-up is launching its international sales outside the EU. The innovative cobotic system solution, consisting of the Nexaro NR 1500 autonomous robot vacuum cleaner and the associated software, the Nexaro HUB, can now be purchased directly from Killis for the first time in the UK.

"For Nexaro, this exclusive partnership with Killis, one of the leading suppliers of cleaning appliances and janitorial products, is the first step into the UK market," says Steffen Mateja, Head of Sales at Nexaro. "We are not only expanding our retailer network with another established partner within the professional cleaning industry. Our customers can also benefit from customer-oriented and professional advice on our innovative products directly on site. We are very pleased to have Killis as a partner and to expand the market together."

The significance of this innovative product solution for professional cleaning is underlined by the latest award for the Nexaro NR 1500: At the European Cleaning & Hygiene Awards ceremony in early October 2024, the autonomous robot vacuum cleaner was honored in the category“Technological Innovation of the Year” for professional commercial cleaning. The Nexaro NR 1500 successfully prevailed against its competitors.

Tibor Killi, CEO of Killis added: "As one of the largest suppliers of cleaning equipment in the country, we are delighted to include Nexaro's innovative product solutions, specifically the Nexaro NR 1500 autonomous robot vacuum cleaner, in our range. We offer our customers complete cleaning solutions that cater to their specific needs. As such, Nexaro is the perfect partner when it comes to innovation, robotics and quality. Together with Nexaro, we strive to transform the cleaning market in a sustainable and effective manner. We're definitely looking forward to this collaboration."

In addition to expanding to the UK market, Nexaro has other long-term international partnerships. An overview of all partners can be found on our website .

The Nexaro cobotic approach: the future of the cleaning industry

Nexaro's cobotic approach represents a true symbiosis of human labor and state-of-the-art, autonomous robot technology. The system is based on the Nexaro NR 1500 autonomous robot vacuum cleaner, which is controlled via the specially developed, cloud-based Nexaro HUB with a server location in Europe. The vacuum robot and the software solution were tested for use in professional building cleaning and significantly further developed based on the knowledge gained. The Nexaro NR 1500 is the first autonomous robot vacuum cleaner on the market that is certified for commercial cleaning. Thanks to its compact size and innovative D-shape, it ensures extremely precise cleaning even in tight corners and can be seamlessly integrated into any work space.

When used as an entire system, it significantly increases the efficiency and quality of cleaning processes while at the same time reducing costs. The Nexaro NR 1500 is the world's first compact robot vacuum cleaner to meet the latest IEC 63327 international safety standard for commercial cleaning robots. This was confirmed by the independent testing body TÜV Süd. In addition, Nexaro was awarded the renowned GS test mark from TÜV-SÜD.

About Killis

Established in 1964, Killis has been a proud family-run business for over half a century. Today, KIllis stands as one of the UK's largest and most trusted cleaning suppliers, offering high-quality cleaning machines and janitorial products.

From everyday challenges to complex cleaning problems, Killis is equipped with the knowledge and tools to help customers achieve the best possible results. Offering comprehensive solutions that meet the highest industry standards.

Killis takes pride in the quality and reliability of every product we stock, ensuring that customers can trust Killis for consistent, peace-of-mind results. As market leader, Killis continuously seek out innovative products that make cleaning tasks simpler, more efficient, and more effective.

About Nexaro

Nexaro is a start-up from Wuppertal, Germany, and part of the Vorwerk Group, which has been synonymous with the highest quality since 1883 – and is today a globally active group with a turnover of €3.2 billion in sales and 9,127 employees in over 60 countries (as of: 2023 Annual Report). As an independent company within the Vorwerk Group, Nexaro benefits, on the one hand, from the mutual transfer of knowledge and technology and, on the other hand, has the necessary freedom to develop its business model and become a driving force in the cleaning industry with the innovative Nexaro cobotic approach. Intensive research and development work as well as collaborations with leading companies in the industry have enabled the autonomous robot vacuum cleaner Nexaro NR 1500 and the associated software solution, Nexaro HUB, to be developed. In addition to focusing on the highest quality, other priorities for Nexaro are the topics of data security and sustainability.

