Inaugural US Open Padel Championships Is A“Great Addition” To US Sporting Calendar

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The first-ever US Open Padel Championships concluded with spectacular finals in both the Men's and Women's divisions on Sunday 6 October, marking a historic moment for padel in the United States.Hosted at the iconic Padel Haus Dumbo in Brooklyn, this landmark event set the stage for padel's continued growth across the country, featuring world-class talent and intense competition with equal prize money collected by the Men's and Women's finalists.The championships delivered on all fronts, which featured ex-Grand Slam Tennis champions, some of the world's top-ranked stars, and other captivating storylines to solidify its place as a premier event on the international padel calendarA Historic Moment for Padel in the U.S.The US Open Padel Championships showcased the sport's elite, with athletes from 15 countries around the world descending on New York City for this groundbreaking event.Martin Sweeney, President of the United States Padel Association (USPA), said:“I feel privileged to be part of this padel family on this historic weekend. Padel has an amazing ability to bring people together and bring out the best in us. We have had 170 athletes from 15 nations competing here over the last three days, and this tournament is a great addition to the United States padel and sporting calendar.”“It is fitting that the inaugural US Open Padel Championships are held a short 10 miles from where US tennis began its journey over 100 years ago. After all we are related but we are also unique.”Women's Champions: Brittany Dubins and Carla Rodriguez SanchezThe Women's Final saw a gripping contest as American players Brittany Dubins and Carla Rodriguez Sanchez claimed victory against USPA ranked No. 3 and USPA ranked No. 6 ranked Anna Cortiles and Luicelena Perez.Dubins and Rodriguez Sanchez won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, overcoming a determined effort from their opponents, earning them the title of the inaugural US Open Padel Women's champions."We're so happy to be the winners of the first-ever US Open Padel Championships. It means a lot to both of us. We knew they were tough opponents, so it was great to get the win" Rodriguez Sanchez said after the match. "It was a really good crowd out today, and this is so exciting to win the US Open." Dubins added.Men's Champions: Juan Manuel "Guga" Vazquez and Jose Carlos Gaspar CamposIn the Men's Final, top-seeded duo Juan Manuel "Guga" Vazquez and Jose Carlos Gaspar Campos delivered an emphatic performance to capture the inaugural US Open Padel Men's title. The pair outclassed their opponents, Nicolas Clerc and Raul Ruiz, in a one-sided final, winning 6-0, 6-2. Their victory etched their names into the history books as the first US Open Padel Men's champions."It feels great to win the first-ever US Open. We came here with the objective to win and it means so much to us to get the victory today," said Campos.Padel Haus Dumbo: A World-Class VenuePadel Haus Dumbo proved to be the ideal location for this first-ever event. With its stunning views of Manhattan and the Brooklyn Bridge, the venue offered players and fans a unique experience that elevated the tournament's prestige. The world-class facilities and passionate New York crowd contributed to the unforgettable atmosphere throughout the tournament.The choice of New York, an international hub for sports, culture, and innovation, was a fitting location for padel's most significant moment in the U.S. to date. Padel Haus Dumbo, situated against the breathtaking Manhattan skyline, proved to be the perfect host venue, providing state-of-the-art facilities and produced an atmosphere that heightened the excitement surrounding the tournament."Our host, Padel Haus, has done a fantastic job in making us all feel welcome and ensuring the event ran smoothly. I would like to say a very special thank you to Santiago Gomez, Jordi Serrano, and all of the Padel Haus management for sponsoring the US Open,” Sweeney added. "Their commitment to excellence and their fantastic venue provided the perfect backdrop for the inaugural US Open. As well as Padel Haus I would also like to thank all our sponsors Pro Padel League, Nox, Chosen Foods, Van Eck, Bullpadel, Johnnie-O, KT Tape, and Mezcla for their support in making this event a roaring success."Santiago Gomez, founder of Padel Haus, added,“We're thrilled to have played a part in history by hosting the inaugural US Open Padel Championships. We have been honored to host an event of such prestige, further consolidating our great partnership with the USPA. This week has been a huge success, and congratulations to all the winners. Roll on 2025.”A Bright Future for Padel in the U.S.The success of the US Open Padel Championships is a clear indication that padel's future in the U.S. is brighter than ever. As the sport continues to grow in popularity, this event serves as a testament to the rising interest in padel across the country. The US Open has already established itself as a cornerstone of the American padel calendar, and the enthusiasm shown by fans and players alike suggests that future editions will only grow bigger and better.For more information about the US Open Padel Championships and future events, visit the USPA website .About the United States Padel Association: The USPA is the national governing body for padel in the USA, as determined by FIP and the APF. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the USPA is dedicated to promoting and developing padel in the United States. Through organizing tournaments, certifying referees, selecting and sending national teams, and fostering player development, the USPA aims to elevate the sport's profile nationwide and support its members in growing padel at every level.About Pro Padel League: The Pro Padel League is North America's premier professional padel league, bringing together world-class athletes and fans to celebrate the fast-growing sport of padel. With its 2024 season distributed to over 300 million households globally, it is one of the fastest-growing sports leagues in the world.About Padel HausPadel Haus is one of the leading premium padel operators, providing world-class padel-dedicated facilities across multiple locations in the USA. Padel Haus is known for its commitment to excellence, community engagement and promoting a healthy and active lifestyle through padel.

