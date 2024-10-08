Eckert & Ziegler and GlyTherix Sign Agreement for Lutetium-177 supply

EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler SE / Key word(s): Contract/Alliance

Eckert & Ziegler and GlyTherix Sign Agreement for Lutetium-177

Berlin, Germany and Sydney, Australia - 08. October 2024

- Eckert & Ziegler (ISIN DE0005659700, SDAX) and GlyTherix Ltd (GlyTherix), an Australian targeted radiotherapy company specialising in developing antibody radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumors, today announced a new global clinical supply agreement. Eckert & Ziegler will provide its GMP grade non-carrier added Lutetium-177 chloride (n.c.a. Lu-177) for use in GlyTherix's clinical trials focused on innovative treatments for aggressive and invasive cancers.



GlyTherix's radiotherapy approach combines Lu-177 with an antibody targeting Glypican-1, a protein found in aggressive cancers, to deliver localized radiation while sparing healthy tissue. Glypican-1 is an attractive tumor target that occurs in several aggressive and invasive cancers including prostate, pancreatic, bladder, lung, glioblastoma and ovarian cancer. GlyTherix plans to use 177Lu-DOTA-Miltuximab® in its planned Australian Phase Ib in early 2025, followed by US Phase II trials in 2026.



Dr. Harald Hasselmann, CEO of Eckert & Ziegler commented,“We are happy to collaborate with GlyTherix in their mission to develop cutting-edge radiopharmaceuticals. Contributing to the success of such innovative treatments in clinical trials and beyond with our high-quality radioisotopes including Lutetium-177 is our distinct goal.”



Dr. Brad Walsh, GlyTherix Chief Executive Officer said,“We are very pleased to partner with Eckert & Ziegler to provide patients with innovative targeted radiotherapy treatments. As GlyTherix advances its clinical trials using the medical radioisotope Lu-177, it is building a global supplier network with proximity to major global markets, capable of consistently delivering high-quality radioisotopes to patients. This agreement with Eckert & Ziegler strengthens our global clinical supply network and underscores our commitment to enhancing our global radiopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities to meet increase demand”.



About Eckert & Ziegler

Eckert & Ziegler SE, with more than 1,000 employees, is a leading specialist in isotope-related components for nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

Contributing to saving lives.



About GlyTherix

GlyTherix Ltd is an Australian targeted radiotherapy company specializing in developing antibody radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumours. Miltuximab® specifically targets Glypican-1, a protein found in solid tumours such as prostate, bladder, pancreatic, glioblastoma, oesophageal and ovarian cancers, and is not present in healthy tissue. The company has a strong proprietary and Intellectual Property position covering both Miltuximab® and the antigen Glypican-1. This provides robust and long-term protection for the commercialization of important new treatments to people with little hope.

GlyTherix has completed a 'First-in-Human' trial of 12 patients using Miltuximab® with no drug-related adverse. Miltuximab® will be used in a Phase Ib trial as an antibody theranostic. GlyTherix is interested in partnerships or collaborations with larger biotech and pharmaceutical partners.



Contact

Eckert & Ziegler SE

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany

Jan Schöpflin, Marketing / Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations

... / ...

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138;



GlyTherix

Dr Brad Walsh, CEO

+61 413 231 296

...

