Expo City Dubai Unveils New Master Plan, Placing It At The Centre Of Dubai's Future Growth

The plans offer investors significant opportunities in key growth sectors such as trade and logistics, technology and innovation and events, as well as the chance to lease office space and own residential property in the up-and-coming Dubai South area that links Dubai to the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.

Adjacent to Al Maktoum International – set to be the largest airport in the world when fully operational – and part of the logistics corridor that connects to Jebel Ali Port, Expo City is the new centre of Dubai's future, cementing the city's position as a hub for international trade and gateway to the world.

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer at Expo City Dubai , said: "The new master plan signals a defining milestone for Expo City Dubai. We are witnessing our city take its place as the new, vibrant centre of Dubai, a destination that welcomes all those who believe in our mission to create a better future for people and planet. The plan establishes Expo City Dubai as an epicentre for pioneers, entrepreneurs and investors, a magnet for innovators, educators and students, and a vibrant, nurturing community for residents and visitors. A new global centre, it leverages our strengths as a proven global convener, committed to collaborating to maximise our social, environmental and economic impact to contribute to shared growth and prosperity."

Spanning 3.5 sqkm, the bold plans include new global headquarters for DP World – a leading enabler of international trade and one of the UAE's flagship organisations – and feature the world-class Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), a powerhouse of Dubai's economic growth, as one of the key entry points to the city. DEC recently announced a AED 10 billion (USD 2.72 billion) expansion plan that will see it become the largest purpose-built indoor events and exhibitions venue in the region.

The city will maintain the fabric and spirit of the spectacular built environment that hosted Expo 2020 Dubai, while setting new benchmarks in sustainable urban excellence. Key performance indicators relating to areas such as biodiversity, economic growth, energy use and wellness demonstrate the balance between human needs, environmental stewardship and societal advancement, while also maintaining the city's net zero by 2050 targets.

Across five districts designed as an efficient grid system, the city will feature residences, offices, green spaces and event venues, as well as daily amenities including healthcare facilities, a school, sports and wellness facilities, retail and F&B, connected by a smart transportation system. Plots will be available for investors and developers, as well as office spaces to lease, with Expo City set to become home to around 35,000 residents and 40,000 professionals.

Several global businesses and industry leaders have already established operations at Expo City's world-class free zone, including DP World, Emirates Group, Siemens Energy and Terminus.

The master plan was unveiled by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

and plays a critical role in achieving the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate's economy by 2033. Expo City Dubai is also one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which maps out sustainable urban development in Dubai, focusing on developing vibrant, healthy, and inclusive communities and doubling green space and leisure areas.

About Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai, the legacy city of Expo 2020 Dubai, is an innovation-driven, people-centric community rooted in the belief that collaboration can propel sustainable progress. Its prime location and world-class connectivity place it at the centre of Dubai's future – the lynchpin between Dubai Exhibition Centre, Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port and a key driver of Dubai's Economic Agenda (D33)



A world-class free zone, it is home to a thriving business community that supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai's position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE's development and diversification ambitions

Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happinesss

An incubator for innovation, it is a testbed for solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet

Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings, with more than 30 indoor and outdoor venues attracting globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living and one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development

