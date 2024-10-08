Instantia Partners With ION FX For Trade Execution And Risk Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ION , a global leader in trading and workflow software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations, announces that Instantia has selected ION Foreign Exchange (FX) for trade execution, trade management, risk, and settlement management for its FX business.

Australia-based Instantia is a digital FX, risk management, and payments company offering a client-centric way to manage currency exchange, FX strategies, and cross-border payments. The company boasts a leading risk management intelligence tool, providing insights to key business decision-makers.

Instantia chose the ION FX solution for its end-to-end processing functionality of FX cash and derivative products, including trade execution and risk management. Using ION APIs, Instantia developed custom client- and dealer-facing user interfaces to enhance the user experience.

Richard Poulton , CEO at Instantia, says , "We are excited to partner with ION to offer our clients robust FX processing capabilities. This partnership is crucial as it will help us

revolutionize FX by consolidating currency hedging positions into a user-friendly interface and expand into other APAC markets."

Alex Pirmohamed, Chief Product Officer at ION Markets (FX), says, "We are pleased that Instantia chose ION FX for its trade execution and risk management needs. ION Markets FX is strategically positioned to address the diverse needs of FX market participants. The ION FX end-to-end solution uniquely suits institutions providing FX services for cross-border payments, and FX risk management. Our platform's robust functionality facilitated Instantia's quick time to market, and we remain dedicated to supporting their ambitious objectives."

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit



About ION Markets

ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, cleared derivatives, asset management, and secured funding.

Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the entire trade lifecycle,

providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity while giving real-time access to critical information required for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit markets/

A bout Instantia

Founded by

Richard Poulton

(CEO) and

Danny Pezeshki

(COO), Instantia boldly reimagines how transparency and innovation can reshape the future of the FX market. Its mission is to be a strategic partner for businesses navigating the dynamic world of foreign exchange, offering real-time visibility, control, and the ability to make better business decisions through its technology. Instantia plans to expand into other key markets to make FX options and risk management less complex and transparent, focusing on a superior user experience. For more information, visit

