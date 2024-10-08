J & K BJP Chief Ravinder Raina Trailing In Nowshera Cong's Tara Chand Trailing In Chhamb

Former J-K Congress Chief Vikar Rasool Wani is also trailing from Banihal.

According to the trends available on the Election Commission website around 10.45 am, the J-K BJP chief has polled 5,142 votes and is trailing the National Conference's Surinder Choudhary by 7,721 votes.

Tara Chand has polled 1,728 votes in the Chhamb segment and is far behind Independent Satesh Sharma, who has got 13,434 votes, according to the trends.

The BJP candidate from the seat has polled 10,542 votes.

In the Banihal segment, former Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani is trailing NC candidate Sajad Saheen, who has polled 15,809 votes. Wani has got 9,885 votes.

Former MP and Congress candidate Choudhary Lal Singh is trailing the BJP' Darshan Lal in the Basholi seat.

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (India) president Harsh Dev Singh is trailing by a margin of 8,863 against BJP candidate and his cousin Balwant Singh Mankotia in the Chenani seat.

BJP candidate Shagun Parihar is leading over her nearest rival and NC candidate Sajjad Kitchloo in the Kishtwar seat. She has polled 5,899 votes.

