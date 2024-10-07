Study Shows Rise In Clean-Energy Jobs Worldwide

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A recent study has revealed that the total number of green-energy jobs in the world has

increased by 18%

from 2022 to 2023. Jointly released by the United Nations Organization (ILO) and Agency (Irena) in Abu Dhabi, the report found that China had the most significant increase in green-energy jobs compared to every other nation.

According to the report, there were 16.2 million renewable-energy jobs in 2023, an 18% increase from 2022. Unsurprisingly, China accounted for nearly one-half of all renewable sector jobs at 7.4 million jobs, outpacing the entire European Union (EU) in both the manufacture and installation of green-energy systems.

China's share of the total global capacity for wind and solar energy also went up from 16% and 2.6%, respectively, to nearly 43% between 2010 and 2023. Furthermore, the east Asian nation's investment in clean energy from 2014 to 2023 was twice as much as the EU's investment and three times as much as the United States'. China

manufactures most of the world's photovoltaic solar panels

and undoubtedly has the

most widespread network

of renewable-energy infrastructure in the world.

The European Union, on the other hand, accounted for 1.8 million green-energy jobs. The report found that Germany had the highest share of wind-energy jobs at nearly 109,000 positions. Germany's solar-energy jobs more than doubled between 2022 and 2023 to almost 155,000 positions last year. Furthermore, the report notes Germany generates 5.8% of the world's solar-energy capacity and 6.8% of global-wind capacity.

Solar remains the

most dominant

form of renewable energy worldwide with 7.1 million jobs in 2023, with 4.6 million of these positions in China, a testament to the country's massive solar-energy sector. In addition, while the European Union was in second place with 720,000 solar-energy jobs. The biofuels industry had 2.8 million positions followed by hydropower at 2.3 million and wind at 1.5 million.

Green-energy system installations reached a record 473 gigawatts (GW) in 2023 with a total global capacity of 3.87 terawatts by the end of the year. With 2030 only five years away, nations are scrambling to meet end-of-the-decade, green-energy milestones. On top of tripling the world's green-energy capacity by 2030, most nations have also set other clean-energy targets as part of global efforts to cut greenhouse-gas emissions and arrest climate change.

