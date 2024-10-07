The Hilarious Hunt In 'Begone Thy Nefarious Beast' Is Coming Soon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The author is pleased to announce the publication of his latest novella, "Begone Thy Nefarious Beast." This dark humor, weird fantasy, and spooky fiction masterpiece offers a thrilling trip into an odd world of exorcism and surprising characters.



One summer night a bat enters a family's home. A siege of several weeks ensues where the family is driven crazy by the elusive intruder. The main character embarks on a quest to eliminate a presence from their house is shown to the audience as they read this hilarious story. What follows is a journey into the mind of a young soon-to-be lawyer and the absurd efforts that will be needed to so.



Conceived a parody of Edgar Allen Poe's poem“The Raven”, the character engages in reflections, delusions, and social commentary, integrating a trilogy involving the alter-ego“Benito”.



When the central character, under the direction of the“channel” Saul, the Insane Idiot, adorns the living room with livers, daffodils, and pink birds, the story takes an abrupt direction that is entirely unanticipated. What ensues is the most absurd exorcism where family participate in a symphony of rituals that are fed by annoying media, including ads, television personalities, and MTV.



The combination of real-life personalities such as Herve Villechaize, Aristotle, John Lennon, and Woody Allen is what gives the novella "Begone Thy Nefarious Beast" its own unique aspect and makes it especially interesting. In addition to adding layers of comedy, wisdom, and absurdity to the story, these surprising allies also contribute to the creation of an intriguing combination of reality and fictitious worlds.



