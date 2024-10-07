(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI - The Global Smart Office Furniture Market size is estimated to grow by USD 118.1 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.11%

during the forecast period. Developments in connectivity technologies

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing retailing. However,

increasing interoperability issues

poses a challenge - Key market players include Avnet Inc., Berco Designs, DEKOM AG, Featherlite, GoBright B V, Haworth Inc., Humanscale International Holdings Ltd., Interogo Foundation, Kimball International Inc., Kinnarps AB, KOKUYO Co. Ltd., Konig Neurath AG, Mikomax Sp z o o, MillerKnoll Inc., Nilkamal Ltd., Schiavello International, Smart Furniture LLC, Steelcase Inc., Tabula Sense, and ZHEJIANG SUNON FURNITURE MANUFACTURE CO. LTD. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global smart office furniture market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Smart Office Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.11% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 118.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and China Key companies profiled Avnet Inc., Berco Designs, DEKOM AG, Featherlite, GoBright B V, Haworth Inc., Humanscale International Holdings Ltd., Interogo Foundation, Kimball International Inc., Kinnarps AB, KOKUYO Co. Ltd., Konig Neurath AG, Mikomax Sp z o o, MillerKnoll Inc., Nilkamal Ltd., Schiavello International, Smart Furniture LLC, Steelcase Inc., Tabula Sense, and ZHEJIANG SUNON FURNITURE MANUFACTURE CO. LTD

Market Driver

Online retailing is a retail business model that utilizes the internet for selling goods and services, including smart office furniture . This mode of selling eliminates the need for physical stores, large inventories, and labor costs, allowing businesses to reach untapped markets globally. With the increasing use of smartphones and advanced gadgets, online sales of smart office furniture have grown significantly. Major brands like Steelcase and Stirworks sell their products online through their websites and popular retail platforms such as Amazon and eBay. The convenience and competitive pricing of online shopping have led to an influx of retailers in the global smart office furniture market.



The Smart Office Furniture market is thriving with trends such as adjustable settings, environmental sensors, and home automation technology. These features cater to both residential and commercial spaces, including modern workplaces and corporate offices. Homeowners and architects/designers seek user-friendly, energy-efficient, and eco-friendly living spaces. Smart Desks, Tables, and Chairs with multiple functions like voice-activated lighting, climate control systems, wireless chargers, and Bluetooth speakers are in high demand. Space-saving and compact furniture is essential for flexible home environments, especially in urban regions. The commercial sector, including Home Centers and Specialty Stores, offers a wide range of tech-savvy workspace solutions. Office Construction and Improvement Activity favor smart home ecosystems, creating automated living spaces that enhance productivity and comfort. Luxurious products with home automation technology, such as smart lighting and climate control systems, are popular in the residential market. The market continues to grow, with wireless connectivity and multiple functions becoming the norm in both residential and commercial settings.



Market Challenges



Corporate offices are embracing smart office furniture to enhance employee comfort and boost business efficiency. Vendors in the global smart office furniture market are continuously innovating to offer various types of intelligent furniture. However, selecting the most suitable smart office furniture for specific business needs can be challenging. Integrating smart solutions into existing office furniture can be complex due to interoperability issues caused by internal legacy systems and diverse data formats. Additionally, the cost of deploying smart office solutions in existing products is higher than purchasing new systems. The integration of cloud and IoT technologies with infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) in existing systems can also lead to interoperability challenges. These issues may hinder the growth of the smart office furniture market and limit its adoption during the forecast period. Organizations must conduct thorough research on their business requirements and the capabilities of smart office furniture solutions to ensure effective deployments and desired business outcomes. The Smart Office Furniture market is experiencing significant growth, with an increasing demand for tech-savvy workspaces in both residential and commercial sectors. Smart Desks, Tables, and Chairs are becoming popular choices due to their connectivity features and functionality. The Commercial Sector, Corporate Offices, and Urban Regions are leading the market, with a focus on Open Floor Plans and Collaborative Work Areas. The Residential Segment and Smart Desks Sector are also growing, driven by the desire for modern furnishings and product longevity. Challenges for this market include replacement activity in Metropolitan Regions and the need for e-commerce capabilities. Wood Office Furniture, Showrooms, and Physical Retail Locations continue to play a role, but Intelligent Systems, Sensors, and Wireless Charging are becoming essential. IT, Laboratories, and Urban areas are key markets, with Professionals and Workaholics seeking out Smart Tables, Coffee Tables, and other modern fixtures with embedded technology and remote control via smartphone apps. The market faces competition from Home Centers and Specialty Stores, but the focus on Product Longevity and Office Construction/Improvement Activity is driving demand. The market for Luxurious Products is also growing, with a focus on connectivity and design. Overall, the market is expected to continue growing as the need for flexible, intelligent workspaces increases.

Segment Overview



This smart office furniture market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Offline 1.2 Online



2.1 Smart tables desks and storage 2.2 Smart seating benches and stools



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Offline-

The Smart Office Furniture Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for technology-integrated workspaces. Companies are investing in modern furniture solutions that enhance productivity and efficiency. These products include adjustable desks, ergonomic chairs, and collaborative tables with built-in power and data ports. The market is expected to continue expanding as businesses prioritize employee comfort and well-being. Smart office furniture offers numerous benefits, including improved posture, reduced energy consumption, and enhanced collaboration. It's a smart investment for any forward-thinking organization.

Research Analysis

The Smart Office Furniture Market is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of technology into modern workspaces. Smart Furniture Technology includes Smart Desks, Tables, and Chairs that offer connectivity features, functionality, and remote control through smartphone apps. These advanced pieces of furniture are not limited to commercial sectors but are also gaining popularity in residential spaces. Home Centers and Specialty Stores are stocking up on these tech-savvy workspaces, catering to professionals, workaholics, and urban areas. Laboratories and high-end offices are investing in luxurious products with embedded technology, enhancing productivity and efficiency. The Smart Table segment is leading the market, offering features like height adjustability, built-in charging ports, and wireless connectivity. Smart Furniture is transforming living spaces, working spaces, and recreational spaces by merging modern furnishings with the latest technology. The future of office furniture is here, and it's smarter, more connected, and more functional than ever before.

Market Research Overview

The Smart Office Furniture Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for tech-savvy workspaces in both residential and commercial sectors. Smart Desks, Tables, and Chairs are becoming increasingly popular, with features such as sensors , intelligent systems, and connectivity that enhance functionality and user experience. The Commercial Sector, Corporate Offices, Urban Regions, and IT industries are major contributors to this market. Open Floor Plans and Collaborative Work Areas are driving the demand for adjustable settings and multiple functions in smart furniture. The Residential Segment and Smart Desks Sector are also seeing strong growth, with a focus on product longevity and replacement activity. Metropolitan Regions and modern furnishings are embracing home automation technology, with voice-activated lighting, climate control systems, wireless chargers, and Bluetooth speakers becoming standard features in smart furniture. Wood Office Furniture is also making a comeback, with embedded technology and eco-friendly materials. Homeowners and professionals, including architects and designers, are seeking user-friendly, energy-efficient, and eco-friendly living spaces. Space-saving furniture and compact designs are also in demand, particularly for remote work and flexible home environments. The Smart Home Ecosystem is expanding to include smart devices for living spaces, working spaces, and recreational spaces.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Product



Smart Tables Desks And Storage

Smart Seating Benches And Stools

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

