Duravent Group Acquires Builder's Best Expanding Market Reach

Acquisition Strengthens Position in Venting Industry

- Simon A. DavisDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Duravent Group, a recognized leader in venting and air control industries, today announced the acquisition of Builder's Best Inc., an established and distributor of venting solutions for the residential and commercial markets.This strategic move combines core competencies and leverages manufacturing and venting knowledge of both companies to serve their customers and channel partners with a wider range of quality products manufactured in North America."We are thrilled to welcome Builder's Best and its talented team into the Duravent Group brand family," said Simon A. Davis, President and CEO of Duravent Group.“This acquisition marks a milestone in our strategic growth vision, further expanding our product offerings in the venting business. We are excited to lead Builder's Best through its next phase of growth.”John Andersen, founder of Builder's Best Inc., expressed his excitement about the acquisition, saying, "This is a tremendous opportunity for both Builder's Best and Duravent Group customers and employees to build on the track record of growth we have solidified over these 30+ years. We share the same dedication to employees, quality and customer satisfaction as Duravent Group. Together we will offer a more comprehensive range of products, making it easier for customers to get everything from a single, trusted source.”Both companies share a deep commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative products and exceptional customer service. The addition of Builder's Best to Duravent Group's broad brand portfolio strengthens its position in the venting and air control industries and provides a broader spectrum of products for customers.About Duravent GroupDuravent GroupTM is a recognized for global climate technology in the venting, filtration and air control industries, and known for first-to-market innovations moving the industry into the future. Duravent Group is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, with 13 distinct brands and 14 locations across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.With world-class manufacturing capabilities and distribution networks and customer-first service and support, Duravent Group ensures quality and drives safety through scientifically proven materials and unequaled engineering.For more information about Duravent Group, visit .About Builder's BestBuilder's Best is an established manufacturer and distributor of venting solutions for the residential and commercial markets operating out of Jacksonville, Texas and Plant City, Florida. Their branded and private-label product lines for HVAC ventilation, dryer venting, and indoor air quality include duct, elbows, wall vent hoods, eave vents and roof vent hoods.For more information about Builder's Best, visit .

