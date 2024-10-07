Billiondollarbreaks Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) Provides Q3 Production And Delivery Numbers, Schedules Release Of Q3 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) , maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced that it produced 1,805 vehicles and delivered 2,781 vehicles during the quarter ended September 30, 2024. According to the announcement, 8% of the vehicle deliveries were subject to operating lease accounting.
The company also announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its Q3 2024 financial results subsequent to the issuance of an earnings press release. The call is scheduled for Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET. The link to the live webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website at
.
To view the full press release, visit
About Lucid Group Inc.
Lucid is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The flagship vehicle, Lucid Air, delivers best-in-class performance and efficiency. Lucid is preparing its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in
Arizona
to begin production of the Lucid Gravity SUV. The company's goal is to accelerate humanity's transition to sustainable transportation and energy. For more information about the company, visit
.
About BillionDollarClub
BillionDollarClub
(“BDC”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the biggest and brightest companies covered by IBN. It is one of 75+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BDC is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BDC brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
BDC is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from BillionDollarClub, text“Billion” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BillionDollarClub website applicable to all content provided by BDC, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
BillionDollarClub
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
BillionDollarClub
is powered by
IBN
MENAFN07102024000224011066ID1108754176
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.