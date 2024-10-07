Billiondollarbreaks Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) Provides Q3 Production And Delivery Numbers, Schedules Release Of Q3 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) , maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced that it produced 1,805 and delivered 2,781 vehicles during the quarter ended September 30, 2024. According to the announcement, 8% of the vehicle deliveries were subject to operating lease accounting.

The company also announced that it will host a call to discuss its Q3 2024 results subsequent to the issuance of an press release. The call is scheduled for Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET. The link to the live webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website at

.

To view the full press release, visit



About Lucid Group Inc.

Lucid is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The flagship vehicle, Lucid Air, delivers best-in-class performance and efficiency. Lucid is preparing its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in

Arizona

to begin production of the Lucid Gravity SUV. The company's goal is to accelerate humanity's transition to sustainable transportation and energy. For more information about the company, visit

.

