James Abeshima Appointed Senior Vice President Of Construction With The Austin Company

- Matt Eddleman, PresidentCLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- James Abeshima has joined The Austin Company as Senior Vice President of Construction. Abeshima spent over 30 years in various leadership positions within the sector, most of which have been with Austin's sister companies.Abeshima has a distinguished career marked by a series of successful projects and innovative approaches that have contributed to the growth and development of the organizations he has worked with.His extensive knowledge in project management, strategic planning, and team leadership will make him a valuable addition to Austin's executive team.“We are thrilled to welcome James to our team,” said Matt Eddleman, President of The Austin Company.“His impressive track record and deep understanding of the construction industry align perfectly with our company's vision and our goals. We are confident that James will play a pivotal role in driving our projects to new heights of excellence.”In his new role, Abeshima will be responsible for overseeing all construction activities, ensuring that projects are completed safely, on time, within budget, and meet the high standards of quality that Austin's clients expect. James will focus on fostering innovation and implementing best practices across the organization to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction.“I am honored to join The Austin Company and look forward to contributing to its continued success,” said Abeshima.“This is an exciting opportunity to work with a talented team and take on challenging projects that will shape the future of our company and the industry.”The Austin Company is a full-service, design-build firm offering site location consulting, design, engineering, and construction. Headquartered in Cleveland, Austin maintains offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Irvine, California; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Melbourne, Florida; San Luis Potosi, Mexico; and London, United Kingdom. Additionally, Austin oversees two subsidiary companies: Gala & Associates and TACK Builders Inc.Austin is part of the Kajima International Inc. family of companies. For further information: theaustin

