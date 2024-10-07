(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ --

Las Mercedes Medical Centers announced today its of Pasteur and Wellmax Medical Centers, one of the largest Medicare-focused staff model medical centers in South Florida. With this acquisition, Las Mercedes Medical Centers will now serve over 22,000 elderly members across 26 facilities in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

With this expansion, Las Mercedes Medical Centers solidifies its leadership as a premier healthcare provider for South Florida's elderly, particularly within the Hispanic community. The acquisition allows Las Mercedes to continue delivering its hallmark compassionate, patient-centered care while enhancing healthcare access for a growing senior population throughout South Florida. As part of this transaction, Pasteur and Wellmax's 700+ associates will join Las Mercedes, further strengthening its capacity to deliver high-quality care across its expanded network.

"This acquisition underscores our commitment to providing high-quality, personalized care to seniors across South Florida," said Jorge Raad, President of Las Mercedes Medical Centers. "By bringing Pasteur and Wellmax into our family, we can offer comprehensive, accessible care to more seniors in need."

The Pasteur and Wellmax centers were previously owned by Elevance Health. These centers have long been pillars of quality healthcare in the region. With this acquisition, Las Mercedes Medical Centers will ensure that the same high standard of care continues, while expanding the range of services available to its members.

"Our mission has always been to uplift underserved communities, particularly the elderly Hispanic population," Marlon Munoz Vice President of Las Mercedes added. "This acquisition not only strengthens our ability to do so but also honors the legacy of compassionate care that both Pasteur and Wellmax are known for."

For more than five decades, Las Mercedes Medical Centers has earned a trusted reputation in senior healthcare by offering a holistic approach, combining preventive care, chronic condition management, rehabilitation, and social wellness programs. With the acquisition of Pasteur and Wellmax, Las Mercedes is poised to extend its comprehensive care to even more communities across South Florida, ensuring continuity of care and improved health outcomes for its members.

