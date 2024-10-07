Marking A Pivotal Step In Transformation Journey, Carrier Integrates Its Ecoenergy Insightstm And Aboundtm Digital Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Carrier aligns its EcoEnergy Insights' suite of solutions under Carrier Abound to accelerate positioning as a global leader in intelligent climate and solutions



PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 7, 2024

/PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR ), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, announced today that its EcoEnergy InsightsTM business will now go to globally as Carrier Abound TM. EcoEnergy Insights, a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for building and equipment operations will also re-badge its CORTIXTM suite of solutions as Abound solutions. With these changes, Carrier will now offer its customers a comprehensive and cohesive suite of digital solutions and digitally enabled services to achieve outcomes in sustainability, health and well-being, and asset management.



"This integration marks a pivotal step in Carrier's transformation journey to become a global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions," said Mead Rusert, Vice President, Building Technologies, Carrier. "Bringing our solutions and expertise into one group accelerates our efforts and enhances customer service − further demonstrating our commitment to developing solutions for sustainable building operations."

For nearly 15 years,

EcoEnergy Insights has been recognized for its award-winning solutions that have helped customers save over 6 billion kWh globally.1 This energy savings is equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions produced by nearly one million gasoline-powered passenger vehicles driven for an entire year.2



Leveraging Carrier's expertise in energy-efficient

HVAC systems, Carrier Abound aims to enhance operational efficiencies, drive customer engagement and enable smarter, more sustainable building management. The solutions are designed to create value through a combination of innovative technology, advanced analytics and advisory services, ultimately helping customers achieve their sustainability goals.

1

Calculated to the International Performance Measurement and Verification Protocol, 2011 through 2024.

2 Equivalency calculation per U.S. EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator.

About Carrier

Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do.

For more information, visit



or follow Carrier on social media at

@Carrier .

Contact : Shawn Menezes

+91 (0) 80 49045454



[email protected]

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED