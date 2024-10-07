Delta Electronics India, Yuan Ze University, And SASTRA University Launch International Program To Develop Global Tech Talent

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 7th, 2024 - Delta India Pvt. Ltd., Yuan Ze University, and SASTRA Deemed University have launched an international industry-academia talent cultivation program aimed at developing future leaders. This initiative will select 10 top-tier master\'s students from SASTRA University, specializing in fields like artificial intelligence, robotics, and data science, for a one-year intensive study at Yuan Ze University\'s College of Electrical and Communication Engineering. The program focuses on the practical application of intelligent technologies, bridging the gap between academic knowledge and industry needs.



Delta Electronics India will cover the students\' travel expenses to Taiwan, in addition to providing scholarships, internships, and potential employment opportunities.



Benjamin Lin, President of Delta Electronics India, emphasized the importance of nurturing automation talent, especially as South India\'s manufacturing sector continues to grow. He remarked that the development of skilled professionals is key to the success of initiatives like \"Make in India.\" With Yuan Ze University\'s strong research and development capabilities and SASTRA University\'s expertise in engineering disciplines like AI and robotics, the partnership will combine Delta\'s cutting-edge industrial robots, automation control systems, and AIoT technologies to offer students hands-on experience in smart automation. Lin expressed his hope that after completing the program, students would join Delta to leverage their expertise and multilingual skills in English, Mandarin, and Tamil, contributing to the automation at Delta\'s Krisnagri facility and enhancing Delta\'s leadership in smart manufacturing.



Dr. Ching-Jong Liao, President of Yuan Ze University, stated that this collaboration with Delta marks a significant milestone in the university\'s internationalization and practical education efforts. Yuan Ze University\'s corporate-backed education model is well-suited to industry needs, and this talent cultivation program strengthens its alignment with the global job market. Dr. Liao highlighted India as a key market for student recruitment and expressed his enthusiasm for nurturing globally competitive tech talent through this partnership.



Padama Priyaa, a scholarship recipient from SASTRA University, shared her excitement at being selected for this prestigious program. As part of the inaugural cohort, she looks forward to acquiring specialized skills, learning Mandarin, and integrating with Delta\'s corporate culture. She hopes to contribute to Delta India upon completing the program.



Dr. Yun-Chia Liang, Vice President for International Affairs at Yuan Ze University, noted that this program is designed to cultivate tech talent with a global outlook and professional expertise. Students will benefit from diverse learning opportunities, including corporate visits, internships, and research projects, while gaining cross-border collaboration experience and exposure to corporate culture. As a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, Delta leverages its extensive industry expertise and resources to create a dynamic learning environment in collaboration with Yuan Ze University, ensuring mutual benefits for students, the university, and Delta.



About Delta Electronics India



Delta Electronics India Private Limited, is a leading power and energy management company in the country. Delta operates in three business categories: Power Electronics, Automation and Infrastructure.



It has a legacy of operating in India with market leadership in Telecom Power Solutions, Renewable Energy Solutions and Display Solutions. It is also a leading provider of Industrial Automation Solutions, UPS & Datacenter Solutions, EV Charging Solutions, Rail Transportation Solutions, Energy Storage Solutions, DC Fans & Blowers, and Components. With fourteen regional offices, four manufacturing facilities (Rudrapur, Gurgaon and Krishnagiri) and two R&D centres (Gurgaon and Bengaluru), Delta has a strong presence across India with more than 200 channel partners.



The company has been awarded ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2007 and OHSAS 18001: 2008 certifications for Quality, Procedures, and Environment management.





About Delta



Delta, founded in 1971 and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code: 2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data centre infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, \"To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,\" Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centres and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.



Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones SustainabilityTM Indices for 13 consecutive years. In 2020, 2022, and 2023 Delta was also recognized by CDP with double A List for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues, and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 7 consecutive years.

Company :-CONCEPT PUBLIC RELATIONS

User :- Ashraf Jamal

Email :...