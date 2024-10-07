Skyward Specialty To Host Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call Wednesday, October 30, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.TM (NASDAQ: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company") expects to issue its third quarter 2024 results after the closes on Tuesday, October 29 which will be available on the Company website at investors.skywardinsurance.com/ under Quarterly Results.



Skyward Specialty will host its earnings call to review the third quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, October 30 at 8:30 a.m. EDT .

Investors may access the live webcast via the link on the Company's investor site at under Events & Presentations. Additionally, investors can access the earnings call via conference call by registering via the conference link . Users will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to join the call upon registering.

A webcast replay will be available two hours following the call in the same location on the Company's investor website.

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property & Agriculture, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with a stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit

