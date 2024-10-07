Once Upon A Coconut's Premium Coconut Water Now Available Nationwide At Quickchek

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon A Coconut , the premium coconut water brand known for its delicious and refreshing natural beverages, is thrilled to announce its launch in QuickChek stores across New York and New Jersey. Customers can now find four delightful flavors of Once Upon A Coconut, electrolyte-packed and naturally sourced, on the shelves of their nearest QuickChek location.

Flavors Launching at QuickChek

Customers can now find and enjoy four flavors of Once Upon A Coconut premium coconut water, including Pure Coconut Water, Cocolate Coconut Water, Watermelon Coconut Water, and Pineapple Coocnut Water.

Customers can now find and enjoy four flavors of Once Upon A Coconut premium coconut water, including Pure Coconut Water, Cocolate Coconut Water, Watermelon Coconut Water, and Pineapple Coocnut Water. In addition to QuickChek, Once Upon A Coconut can be found at a number of retailers in the Metro New York area, including ShopRite, Fairway, Target, King Kullen, and Stew Leonard's.

Pure Coconut Water : Once Upon A Coconut's Pure coconut water delivers nature's hydration at its finest, offering a clean, crisp, and smooth flavor. Sourced from premium young green coconuts, this all-natural coconut water is packed with electrolytes, making it the perfect hydration solution for health-conscious individuals and fitness enthusiasts. Ideal for post-workout replenishment or everyday refreshment, Once Upon A Coconut Pure stands out as the go-to choice.

Chocolate Coconut Water : Indulgence meets hydration with Once Upon A Coconut's Chocolate coconut water. This rich, velvety option combines the smooth taste of chocolate with the refreshing essence of natural coconut water. A guilt-free treat, it satisfies chocolate cravings while delivering essential hydration, making it a favorite among those seeking a sweet yet healthy drink option.

Watermelon Coconut Water : Once Upon A Coconut's Watermelon coconut water blends the pure hydration of coconut water with the sweet, antioxidant-rich goodness of watermelon juice. Sourced from premium coconuts and ripe watermelons, this refreshing blend delivers a powerful boost of hydration and nutrients, offering a revitalizing experience with every sip. Pineapple Coconut Water : A tropical twist is added to the day with Once Upon A Coconut's Pineapple coconut water. This flavor pairs the natural electrolytes of coconut water with the sweet, tangy essence of ripe pineapples, creating a refreshing and energizing drink. Perfect for those seeking a taste of the tropics, it offers a revitalizing experience that transports the senses to paradise with every sip.

Visit the store locator to find the nearest location carrying Once Upon A Coconut.

to find the nearest location carrying Once Upon A Coconut.

"We're thrilled to bring our refreshing and sustainably sourced coconut water to QuickChek customers across New York and New Jersey," said John Chiorando, CEO of Once Upon A Coconut. "QuickChek's dedication to freshness and strong ties to the local community align perfectly with our mission to offer healthier, better-for-you beverages that people can feel good about enjoying."

About Once Upon A Coconut

Once Upon A Coconut is a leading brand of premium coconut water dedicated to providing refreshing, natural hydration while making a positive impact on communities and supporting meaningful causes. Launched in 2020, the brand sources the finest young green coconuts from Vietnam and packages them in eco-friendly slim aluminum cans. Once Upon A Coconut is available in six delicious flavors at over 6,000 retail stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon and its website.

As a mission-driven business, Once Upon A Coconut donates 10% of profits from each case sold to nonprofits, including the Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida, National Alliance on Mental Illness, and many more. Additionally, in partnership with Greenspark, the brand plants a tree for every case sold, reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability. The brand is also backed by notable investors, including Shark Tank's Daymond John, NFL stars Rob Gronkowski and Ronnie Stanley, along with Health & Wellness Board members Gary Brecka and Ben Greenfield.

