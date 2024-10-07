Unfortunate, Shameful: Giriraj Singh Slams Tejashwi Yadav Over Residence Row

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Union Giriraj Singh on Monday slammed former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav for allegedly stealing items from the bungalow before vacating it, calling the act "unfortunate" and "shameful."

The BJP accused Tejashwi Yadav and his team of taking furniture, including beds, sofas, washbasins, and even water taps, from the official residence before vacating it.

The development comes against the backdrop of incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary shifting to the residence previously held by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.

A major controversy broke out before he shifted into the government residence. Tejashwi Yadav has been accused of robbing the government bungalow of essentials, including water taps and lights.

Reacting to the accusations, Giriraj Singh expressed his dismay, stating, "I saw this, and it is very unfortunate. This is a very shameful act. It reflects the mindset of someone who dreams of becoming the Chief Minister of the state."

He further urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to investigate the matter, asking, "How much was spent on the Deputy Chief Minister's residence, and how much remains?" He also called for an FIR to be filed regarding the missing items.

In a separate remark, Giriraj Singh also commented on the recent bail granted to RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav in the land-for-jobs case. He emphasised that receiving bail does not equate to a clean chit.

"Bail is granted even to individuals charged under Section 302 of the IPC, but that does not mean they are innocent of the crime," he stated. He added that while Lalu Yadav received bail due to health conditions, it is merely a legal relief, not an exoneration from guilt.

"Lalu Yadav should remember that he has only been granted bail, not absolved of the charges," the Union Minister concluded.