ICC Congratulates Richie Richardson On 50 Test Milestone

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The International Council (ICC) on Monday has congratulated Richie Richardson for reaching the landmark of being the match referee in 50 Test matches, which he achieved by taking the field for the ongoing first England-Pakistan Test at Multan.

Richardson, who captained West Indies in his playing days, has been a member of the ICC Panel of Elite Match Referees since 2016. The 62-year-old has also officiated in 99 Men's ODIs, 99 Men's T20Is, eight Women's ODIs and 15 Women's T20Is since making his international debut in February 2016.

“It is an honour to be officiating in my 50th Men's Test match. I have enjoyed doing this job in different parts of the world and in all three formats of the game. I thank the International Cricket Council, Cricket West Indies and all my colleagues for their support over the years. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank my family and friends whose encouragement has been invaluable,” said Richardson in a statement.

Richardson scored 5,944 runs in 86 Test matches – hitting 16 centuries and 27 fifties at an average of 44.39. He also amassed 6,248 runs in 224 ODIs – five centuries and 44 fifties at an average of 33.41 during an impressive international career from 1983 to 1996.

“Congratulations are offered to him for reaching this significant milestone. Building on his extensive experience from being a player and Team Manager, Richie has worked hard to establish himself as a Match Referee.”

“That hard work is clearly paying off. He conducts himself with composure, integrity, and respect, and in return he is highly respected by the game's participants. On behalf of the ICC, I wish Richie best wishes for his 50th Test match as a referee,” said Sean Easey, ICC Senior Manager – Umpires and Referees.