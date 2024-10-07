Bolsonaro’S PL Dominates Brazil’S Municipal Elections As Lula’S PT Struggles

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The 2024 Brazilian municipal have revealed a significant shift in the landscape. The Liberal Party (PL), associated with former President Jair Bolsonaro, has emerged as the dominant force in major cities.



PL candidates secured victories in 10 municipalities with over 200,000 voters during the first round of voting. This marks the party's best performance in large cities since at least 2000.



In contrast, the Workers' Party (PT) of current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva struggled to make an impact. PT candidates won only two mayoral races in the largest cities during the first round.



This outcome mirrors the party's poor performance in 2016 when it secured just one victory in major municipalities.







The União Brasil party (center) claimed the second spot, winning eight mayoral races in large cities. The Progressive Party (center-right) followed closely with seven victories. These results indicate a significant shift in voter preferences compared to previous elections.



PL's success extends beyond the first round. The party has 23 candidates advancing to the second round in major cities. This presents an opportunity for PL to further expand its influence in Brazil's urban centers.



PT's performance fell short of expectations, especially considering Lula's position as president. The party will compete in 13 second-round races in large cities.



However, even if PT wins all these contests, its total of 15 major city halls would still lag behind its peak of 28 in 2008.

The election results in Brazil's 103 largest cities carry significant weight. These municipalities represent 38.8% of the country's electorate.



The outcomes in these urban centers often indicate broader political trends and can influence future national elections.



In total, 52 cities will hold second-round elections on October 27. This includes 15 state capitals where no candidate secured an outright majority in the first round.



São Paulo, Brazil's largest city, will see a runoff between incumbent Mayor Ricardo Nunes and challenger Guilherme Boulos.



The PL's strong showing and PT's struggles reflect changing dynamics in Brazilian politics. PL's rise coincides with Bolsonaro's affiliation with the party in 2021. Meanwhile, PT has yet to regain the dominance it enjoyed in the early 2000s.



These municipal election results may foreshadow the political landscape for Brazil's 2026 presidential election. They demonstrate the enduring influence of Bolsonaro's political movement, despite his loss in the 2022 presidential race.



As the second round approaches, parties will intensify their campaigns in the remaining contested cities. The final outcomes will further shape Brazil's political future and the balance of power among its major parties.



