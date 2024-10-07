Trendyol hosts inaugural e-commerce hackathon during TEKNOFEST Adana 2024

(MENAFN) Trendyol, in partnership with the T3 Foundation, hosted its inaugural hackathon during TEKNOFEST Adana, as announced in a statement on Sunday. The event took place at the "Villages of Tomorrow" digital center in Adana, Türkiye, and gathered 16 teams over two days, focusing on developing technologies to assist local producers in their transition to e-commerce.



The hackathon concluded with the team "BazLLaMa Is All You Need" winning the top prize, which was presented by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The second-place team, "Sebil," and the third-place team, "Kermit," are set to receive their prizes from Selcuk Bayraktar, Chairman of the T3 Foundation and Baykar, during the TEKNOFEST closing ceremony. The top three teams were awarded cash prizes of 100,000 lira for first place, 80,000 lira for second place, and 60,000 lira for third place.



Throughout the festival, Trendyol's booth featured various interactive experiences, including AI workshops and virtual reality demonstrations. The booth attracted notable visitors, including the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Türkiye, Said Sani ez-Zahiri, and Selcuk Bayraktar.



Additionally, Türkiye's first astronaut, Alper Gezeravci, received a commemorative t-shirt from the National Technology Collection, celebrating his achievements and inspired by the Turkish Space Agency.

