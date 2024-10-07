How The Lagos-Calabar Highway Is Paving The Way For Nigeria's Economic Transformation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nigeria's Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway led by Hitech Construction, is set to transform the nation's by enhancing connectivity and unlocking new markets

LAGOS, NIGERIA, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Throughout history, infrastructure has been a powerful driver of economic transformation. From the Roman roads that built an empire to the railways of the Industrial Revolution, infrastructure has consistently fueled progress.Today, countries like South Korea and China have risen as global economic powerhouses through massive infrastructure investments. Now, it's Africa's turn.Nigeria, the most populated country in Africa, urgently needs better transportation networks. Severe traffic congestion in Lagos stifles productivity and increases business costs, while deteriorating roads in the Southeast and inadequate rail systems in the North disrupt trade and agricultural transport. To address these issues, the Nigerian government has embarked on several ambitious infrastructure projects, the most transformative being the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.Led by Hitech Construction, a company founded by the Chagoury Group , this project aims to reshape the nation's economy by enhancing regional connectivity. Oba Abdulwasiu Abisogun II, Paramount Traditional Ruler of Iru Land, describes it as a project that will "unlock significant economic opportunities for local communities." Hon. Ebiye Benson, Delta State Representative, echoes this sentiment, stating, "For many, the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is more than just a road-it's a lifeline."Bridging the gapIndeed, the highway promises to bridge the gap between rural and urban areas, enabling small farmers in Akwa Ibom to access larger markets, artisans in Ondo to reach new customers, and creating job opportunities for youth in Cross River. This project is also expected to generate nearly 10,000 direct jobs and another 15,000 indirect jobs in sectors such as raw materials supply and logistics. It will particularly benefit underrepresented groups like women and rural communities, fostering inclusive economic growth.Beyond job creation, the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway stands to enhance Nigeria's position in the global market. As one of the country's most ambitious infrastructure projects, it will improve transportation networks across key economic hubs, boosting Nigeria's Logistics Performance Index by 0.5 to 1.0 points.This improvement is expected to attract foreign investment, making the country more competitive internationally. The project will also cut travel time between Lagos and Calabar from 14 hours to just 7, significantly improving connectivity and efficiency. But the impact of the highway goes beyond just economic gains.Contributing to the nation's long-term prosperityRonald Chagoury Jr. , VP of Hitech, emphasizes that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is "more than an economic booster-it's a catalyst for social and sustainable development." Aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, it integrates reforestation initiatives and eco-friendly construction practices to minimize its carbon footprint. Additionally, the inclusion of a train system alongside the highway will reduce both traffic congestion and pollution.Beyond its environmental impact, improved transportation will significantly enhance access to education, healthcare, and essential services, particularly in rural areas. This expanded access has the potential to increase school attendance, strengthen human capital, and contribute to Nigeria's long-term prosperity. As Chagoury points out, the highway's influence will ripple through every sector of Nigerian life, reflecting the country's broader vision for inclusive growth.More than just a transportation link, the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway symbolizes Nigeria's drive for progress, with the power to reshape the nation's social and economic fabric for generations to come, underscoring its ambition to become a global economic leader.

Hitech Communication

Hitech Construction Company Limited

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.