(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Statement Paris, October 7, 2024 – Ubisoft has noted recent press speculation regarding potential interests around the Company. It regularly reviews all its strategic options in the interest of its stakeholders and will inform the if and when appropriate. The Company reiterates that management is currently focused on executing its strategy, centered on two core verticals – Open World Adventures and GaaS-native experiences. Contacts Investor Relations

Alexandre Enjalbert

Head of Investor Relations

+33 1 48 18 50 78

Press Relations

Michael Burk

VP, Corporate Communications

