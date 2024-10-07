Dubai Health Authority To Showcase Exceptional Services To Support And Empower People Of Determination

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 6, 2024: Dubai Authority (DHA) will highlight a range of services, initiatives, projects, and achievements aimed at empowering people of determination during its participation in the AccessAbilities for People of Determination.

Mental Health

Dr. Ramadan Al Blooshi, Advisor to the Director-General of DHA and Acting Director of Public Health Protection, stated that during this global event, the authority is showcasing the importance of mental health awareness as part of the“Psychological Wellbeing in Dubai” initiative. This initiative aligns with the Dubai Mental Wealth Strategy, which DHA is implementing comprehensively to fulfil its mission:“Dubai, a home of health, happiness, and prosperity.”

Dr. Al Blooshi explained that this service targets students of determination across the UAE, including those in special needs centres and private schools in Dubai (inclusive education).

He emphasised the importance of this service in enhancing the quality of life in Dubai and promoting mental wellbeing, especially among students. This includes creating supportive environments to improve social and environmental conditions, changing the negative perception surrounding mental health, raising awareness of mental wellbeing among students, their families, and healthcare providers, and identifying the symptoms of mental health disorders and how to address them. Additionally, it aims to empower parents to deal effectively with such issues.

Dr. Al Blooshi highlighted that this specialised service is provided free-of-charge to this group by DHA in collaboration with partners such as Appolonia Dental Centre, Dr. Nicolas & ASP, and Dr. Joy Dental Clinic, adhering to the highest standards and best healthcare protocols. He also noted the community's positive reception, with DHA delivering 67 lectures and workshops benefitting nearly 5,000 individuals over the past period.

Eye Health Screening

Dr Al Blooshi also mentioned that during the AccessAbilities Expo for People of Determination, DHA will showcase its Early Eye Health Screening Programme as part of its annual school health services plan, which is implemented across the emirate.

He explained that the service, available to students from centres for people of determination and private schools in Dubai aims to enhance the quality of life by providing additional medical care for students of determination. The programme focuses on preventing eye diseases, early detection of any health issues, and encouraging parents to conduct regular eye check-ups for their children. Parents are also informed about their children's eye health.

Dr Al Blooshi noted that the service, provided free of charge by a specialised team of medical professionals, adheres to the best protocols, practices, and equipment. The service is offered in collaboration with partners including Al Jaber Optical Centres, Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai, Burjeel Hospital, and Barraquer Ophthalmology Centre.