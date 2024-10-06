Israel Invited To UAE Biotech Symposium

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



On 6 October 2024, Dr. Kambiz Shekdar, PhD, retracted his personal ban on Israel in honor of a personal request by a former University classmate.

The UAE BioTech Symposium is hosted at MasdarCity with registration at AmCham Abu Dhabi. BioTech Pioneers Worldwide are invited and welcomed to Abu Dhabi & Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 6-8, 2024 to launch from Oil to Medicine.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- University BioTech Inventor Dr. Kambiz Shekdar, PhD, dedicates this event in loving memory of his mentor and doctoral thesis advisor, Dr. Günter Blobel, MD, PhD.

"All guests are warmly invited to #RockBioTech for the benefit of science and humanity!" says Dr. Kambiz.

Dr. Kambiz is Chairman of the UAE BioTech Symposium. Photo: Lesther @GalleriaMall.

Continue Reading

The BioTech pioneer's sole personal invitation recorded at Abrahamic Family House on October 6, 2024 is contained at the top of his personal link tree account as Chairman of the UAE BioTech Symposium.

Dr's two-part "interview" with Emirati leadership "to get the job" to lead all interested stakeholders to go "from Oil to Medicine, Inshallah and Yallah!" will be posted at his personal portal by October 7, 2024.

For more information go to:

About UAE BioTech Symposium Chairman Dr. Kambiz Shekdar, PhD

From invention at The Rockefeller University to IPO at New York Stock Exchange to scale-up drug discovery for jointly owned Made-in-Abu-Dhabi IP in the U.A.E., Dr. Kambiz Shekdar is the first U.S. Biotech Abu Dhabi Golden Visa Inventor transitioning to the U.A.E.

Dr. Shekdar, PhD invented Chromovert® Technology while he was a graduate doctoral student in the laboratory of his mentor, the late Nobel laureate & King Faisal Prize winner Dr. Günter Blobel, MD, PhD. at The Rockefeller University in New York City. For more than 20 years, Dr. Shekdar has been pursuing applications of the same platform technology, now including pursuing the creation of a joint venture with Emirati stakeholders to implement the by-now validated research engine as part of a national-level public-private partnership for drug discovery at scale in the U.A.E. Dr. Shekdar is also a member of the Abu Dhabi, UAE chapter of American Chambers of Commerce where he is Founding Chairman of the AmCham Abu Dhabi BioTech Committee.

About UAE BioTech Symposium

UAE BioTech Symposium in partnership with the AmCham Abu Dhabi BioTech Committee and Masdar City will host quarterly panel discussions and lab tours in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and roadshow destinations throughout the GCC and Middle East. The events are free with attendance limited to prioritize U.S. and international BioTech owners and executives. Program details will be posted online in Arabic and in English as registration for each event goes live via the AmCham Abu Dhabi website.

Arabic site for scientific program:

English site for scientific program:

About AmCham BioTech Committee

The AmCham BioTech Committee was formed to establish a BioTech sector in Abu Dhabi with a focus on promoting opportunities for U.S. BioTech companies with a vision to be a thought leader and facilitator for U.S. corporate interests in the emerging BioTech sector in Abu Dhabi and throughout the Middle East. Since its founding, the BioTech committee has seen a notable uptick in interest from U.S.-based companies seeking to broaden their service offerings within the region. AmCham BioTech Committee founding members include Seconcell Bio, Intelligenix Advanced Diagnostics, Extend Biosciences, Halia Therapeutics and Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL).



CONTACT: Kambiz Shekdar, +971585820175

SOURCE Secondcell Bio, LLC; UAE BioTech Symposium

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED