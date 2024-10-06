Prime Minister Honors Teachers On World Teachers' Day
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani attended Sunday the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE)'s World Teachers' Day 2024 observance.
The celebration was held under the theme "Teacher's Day: Giving That Inspires Generations", at the MoEHEs building at its permanent headquarters in Al Qutaifiya.
HE Prime Minister honored 27 male and female teachers in recognition of their efforts, dedication, and commitment to preparing generations over their careers that were full of giving across more than 20 years.
In attendance were senior education and academic figures, school principals, male and female teachers, parents, students, and local media representatives.
