New Electronic Document Attestation Services On Mofa Website Launched

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Foreign Affairs on Sunday launched new electronic document attestation services through its website. The new services offer electronic attestation of the clearance certificate issued by the Ministry of Interior and educational certificates issued by and authenticated by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

Director of the Department of Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed Abdullah Al Subaie said that the new services allow beneficiaries to electronically attest documents immediately and around the clock without the need to visit the Attestation Section at the Department of Consular Affairs building in the Diplomatic Area or government service centers. They are available through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website and login using the National Authentication System to apply for the service, he added, noting that the application period takes one minute to obtain an electronically attested document.

His Excellency pointed to several services available on the Ministry's website that allow beneficiaries to attest documents, explaining that receiving and delivering documents will be in cooperation with Qatar Post and the Government Contact Center (109), and that support for electronic services will be provided to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in nine languages.

Director of Information Technology Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Naemi stated that a range of new electronic services will be added to the website during the coming period, as part of the Ministrys keenness to digitize and facilitate services for beneficiaries.