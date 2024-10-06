Civil Service Entrance Exam Scheduled For October 6
On October 6, the State Examination Center (SEC) is organizing
the civil service entrance exam for the BA and BB groups of
administrative positions (Type B)-that is, administrative executive
roles, Azernews reports citing SEC.
The exam will take place in eight buildings in Baku and
Nakhchivan and will be conducted in paper format. A total of 2,242
candidates have registered, including 472 for the BA group and
1,770 for the BB group.
To facilitate the examination process, a team of eight general
examination supervisors, 23 examination supervisors, 201 proctors,
and 29 graduation officers will be on duty.
