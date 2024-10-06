Civil Service Entrance Exam Scheduled For October 6

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 6, the State Examination Center (SEC) is organizing the civil service entrance exam for the BA and BB groups of administrative positions (Type B)-that is, administrative executive roles, Azernews reports citing SEC.

The exam will take place in eight buildings in Baku and Nakhchivan and will be conducted in paper format. A total of 2,242 candidates have registered, including 472 for the BA group and 1,770 for the BB group.

To facilitate the examination process, a team of eight general examination supervisors, 23 examination supervisors, 201 proctors, and 29 graduation officers will be on duty.