Godrej Properties delivers its highest ever Q2 and H1 bookings, collections, operating cash flow, and new business development

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore, October 5, 2024: Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) (scrip id: GODREJPROP), a leading national real estate developer, announced it has achieved its highest ever Q2 and H1 performance on several critical operational parameters including bookings, collections, operating cash flow, and new business development



• Godrej Properties delivers its highest ever Q2 and H1 bookings.

o Q2 FY25 booking value grew 3% YoY to nearly INR 5,200 crore from sale of over 5.1 million sq. ft. This is the highest ever Q2 booking value achieved by Godrej Properties.

o H1 FY25 booking value grew over 89% YoY to over INR 13,800 crore. This was achieved through the sale of over 8,600 homes with a total area of over 14 million sq. ft. This is the highest ever H1 booking value achieved by Godrej Properties.

o GPL has achieved 51% of its annual guidance for booking value for FY25. In the past 5 financial years, GPL has averaged 37% of its full year sales in the first half of the financial year.

o Sales in Q2 FY25 were driven by strong demand in some key new project launches including Godrej Vrikshya in NCR, which delivered a booking value of nearly INR 1,500 crore and Godrej Woodside Estate in MMR, a plotted development project, which delivered a booking value of more than INR 600 crore.

o GPL’s bookings in NCR, Bengaluru & MMR in H1 FY25 grew 69% to over INR 5,400 crore, more than 200% to over INR 3,800 crore and more than 100% to over INR 3,100 crore respectively.



• Highest ever Q2 and H1 collections & operating cash flow (OCF)

o Q2 FY25 collections stood at over INR 4,000 Crore representing a YoY growth of 68% and H1 FY25 collections stood at over INR 7,000 Crore representing a YoY growth of 62%. This is the highest Q2 and H1 collections achieved by Godrej properties respectively. GPL has achieved 47% of its annual guidance for collections for FY25.

o Q2 FY25 OCF stood at over INR 1,800 Crore representing a YoY growth of over 120% and H1 FY25 OCF stood at over INR 2,800 Crore representing a YoY growth of over 200%. This is the highest ever Q2 and H1 OCF achieved by Godrej Properties respectively.



• Strong start to the year for business development

o GPL has added 8 new projects in year-to-date FY25 with a total estimated saleable area of approximately 11 million sq. ft. and total estimated booking value potential of ~INR 12,650 Crore. This included 6 new projects with an expected booking value of 9,650 Crore in Q2. GPL has achieved 63% of its annual guidance for business development in H1 FY25.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “We are delighted with the scale up we have achieved in the past couple of years. The sales bookings of over INR 13,800 crore in H1FY25 surpasses our annual bookings in FY23. We are pleased that this sales growth was on the back of both an improving project mix as well as strong volume growth of 89%. Importantly, our robust sales performance, has translated into record collections growth of 62% to over INR 7,000 crore and Operational cash flow growth of over 200% to over INR 2,800 Crore in H1FY25. We’d like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank our customers and all stakeholders for their trust and confidence in Godrej Properties.

Our business development additions of Rs 12,650 crores in H1FY25 will ensure that we continue to have a strong launch pipeline not just for the current year but for years to come. This includes a number of projects at the prestigious Golf Course Road in Gurugram. We have also entered the market of Indore recently and are looking forward to our first launch in this city. We have built a deep understanding across the key real estate markets in India and are greatly excited by the potential the next several years offer for us to deliver sustained high-quality performance across all key operating metrics.”





MENAFN06102024005232011781ID1108750273