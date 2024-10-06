National CSR Fund Majra promotes CSR and sustainable practices during workshop hosted by Ministry of Health and Protection in Ajman

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, 06 October 2024: National CSR Fund – Majra, which establishes the framework and governance for Sustainable Impact and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the UAE, participated in a workshop organised by the Ministry of Health and Protection in Ajman to raise awareness on sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) among ministry employees. The session also emphasised the critical significance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in the UAE towards achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs).



Strategic Partnerships for Driving Social Impact

During her speech, Sarah Shaw, Director of Majra, emphasised the value of enabling private businesses to make significant contributions to society by introducing comprehensive programs that are designed to guide and motivate them to adopt best sustainable practices. This also allows them to make impactful contributions towards advancing national priorities, in line with the objectives of the “We the Emirates 2031” vision.



Shaw said, “Our current endeavours focus on creating a comprehensive ecosystem that will raise awareness within the community regarding sustainability and inspire private businesses to initiate authorised corporate social responsibility initiatives. By implementing the best sustainability practices in every facet of their operations, we firmly believe that we can empower these companies to effectively contribute to the accomplishment of national priorities and drive significant impact through CSR.”



Shaw pointed out that the introductory session was an ideal opportunity to enhance cooperation opportunities with government entities in the country to consolidate the culture of social responsibility among its employees.



During her session, Shaw discussed the Fund's primary strategic goals, which include giving private sector businesses the ability to effectively support social projects that align with national priorities, as well as social responsibility. In addition to strengthening the ecosystem to better assess business performance and social impact through Corporate Social Responsibility, the workshop provided an excellent forum for the development and promotion of sustainable and Corporate Social Responsibility practices.



Sustainability through Integrated Development

The workshop also highlighted the critical need for strategic alliances between the public and private sectors within the healthcare industry to achieve long-term goals. The session explored the significant impact these collaborations have on community and development programs related to healthcare and disease prevention in the UAE. This can only be accomplished by introducing innovative projects that have a positive impact on health, society, and the environment.



The latest workshop by the Ministry of Health and Protection seamlessly aligns with Majra's ongoing efforts to promote and strengthen the principles of sustainability and social responsibility across national priorities, such as the environment, healthcare, and technology.





