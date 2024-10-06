Mance Fires Hat-Trick As Umm Salal Thump Al Gharafa

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Croatian forward Antonio Mance fired a sensational hat-trick to lift QSL Cup champions Umm Salal to a huge 5-0 victory over Al Gharafa at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa yesterday.

The win put the Orange Fortress second in Group B with six points – leveled with leaders Al Wakrah, who are yet to play their third match.

After Umm Salal took a lead through Abdullah Khaled's strike from a close range just before the half-time, Mance opened his account from Oussama Tannane's assist nine minutes before time.

Tannan again paved the way for Mance, who struck his second goal just two minutes later with Kenji Gorre netting fourth goal for the title holders in the 90th minute.

Manche wrapped up Umm Salal's commanding victory with a superb last-gasp hit into the far corner.

Al Gharafa slipped to the bottom after suffering their second straight defeat as Al Khor earned their first point after an absorbing 1-1 draw against Al Shamal at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium.

They secured the lead with Ibrahim Nasser Kalla scoring in the 71st minute but when they were sensing their first victory of the tournament, Ahmed Hagana rescued Al Shamal scoring the equaliser four minutes before time. Al Shamal are third in the group with four points.

On Friday, Luis Alberto scored from the spot as Al Duhail defeated Al Rayyan 1-0 to top Group A after their third successive victory. Al Ahli edged Qatar SC 1-0 for their first win in the tournament after back-to-back defeats, while Al Arabi also claimed full points blanking Al Shahania 2-0 in the other match.

The fourth round of the tournament will get underway on Friday with Group A teams in action.