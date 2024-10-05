عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Drop Explosives On Minibus In Kherson

Russians Drop Explosives On Minibus In Kherson


10/5/2024 3:09:54 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 5, the Russians again attacked a minibus in Kherson using a drone.

This was reported on Telegram by Roman Mrochko, Chief of the Kherson Military Administration, as relayed by Ukrinform.

“Once again the Russians targeted bus route 17 from a drone. The invaders continue to attack public transport in our community. After 14:00, near the bus in the suburb, the Russians dropped explosives from a drone. At that moment, there were up to 20 passengers on the bus,” the message reads.

Read also: Russian troops attack 12 settlements in Kherson region yesterday , four wounded

According to Mrochko, no one was injured. The vehicle's windows were damaged.

It was reported that on October 5, the Russian troops attacked civilians in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a drone injuring four people.

MENAFN05102024000193011044ID1108749619


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search