Russians Drop Explosives On Minibus In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 5, the Russians again attacked a minibus in Kherson using a drone.

This was reported on Telegram by Roman Mrochko, Chief of the Kherson Military Administration, as relayed by Ukrinform.

“Once again the Russians targeted bus route 17 from a drone. The invaders continue to attack public in our community. After 14:00, near the bus in the suburb, the Russians dropped explosives from a drone. At that moment, there were up to 20 on the bus,” the message reads.

According to Mrochko, no one was injured. The vehicle's windows were damaged.

It was reported that on October 5, the Russian troops attacked civilians in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a drone injuring four people.