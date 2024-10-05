Temple In J&K's Kulgam Reopens For Devotees After 2 Decades

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Oct 5 (IANS) Arde Nareshwar Temple at Nadimarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district was reopened for devotees after more than 20 years, marking a significant spiritual and cultural event.

"Devotees from across the district gathered in large numbers to offer prayers and celebrate this auspicious day and Murti Sthapna Puja was held at the temple today with religious fervour," an official statement said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan made a special visit to the temple and interacted with devotees and the temple authorities.

During his visit, the DC reviewed the facilities available for the devotees and assured the administration's continued support in preserving and promoting Kulgam's historical and cultural landmarks.

Meanwhile, the district administration has developed a road from Katapora to Nadimarg and has taken other developmental projects on priority to augment facilities for devotees in the area.

The devotees had converged from far-off places of the union territory at the ancient temple site at Nadimarg in appreciable numbers and thronged the temple for taking part in the Puja.

"The Puja was held in a peaceful atmosphere with local Muslims welcoming the Pandit brothers who were on site to take part in the Puja," the statement said.

One of the devotees who was present, expressed his joy, saying: "After more than 20 years, the Puja has resumed at the temple, and it fills me with immense happiness to see this."

Meanwhile, DC Shopian, Mohammad Shahid Saleem Dar visited Nadimarg Zainapora where Murti Sthapana Puja was performed by the devotees of the Kashmiri Pandit community at Arde Nareshwar Temple.

This marks the era of peace and prosperity, the DC mentioned on the occasion.

"The ceremony was attended by local communities along with the district and sub divisional authorities. Proper security arrangements were in place with other line departments providing essential services to devotees," an official statement said.

"The DC took review of the arrangements and interacted with devotees and listened to a wide range of their welfare issues including the demands for the establishment of Community Hall or Yatra bhawan. He assured them about the prompt action on the issue. The DC also visited the vacant homes of Kashmiri Pandits at Nadimarg and also the adjoining land," it added.