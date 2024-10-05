Peshawar High Court Orders Relocation Of Courts From Tank And South Waziristan To Dera Ismail Khan Amid Security Concerns

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In light of the deteriorating security situation, the Peshawar High Court has ordered the relocation of all courts from Tank and South Waziristan to Dera Ismail Khan. The decision comes following a series of on judicial officers and escalating incidents of in the region.

According to sources, all judicial officers from these districts have been instructed to commence work in Dera Ismail Khan immediately. This move was approved by the Chief Justice and senior judges after carefully reviewing the threats faced by the judiciary in Tank and South Waziristan.

Officials stated that the courts will operate from Dera Ismail Khan until the security situation in the affected regions improves. All ongoing cases from these districts will now be heard at the new location. The decision has been made with the safety of judicial officers in mind, as the area has witnessed a spike in militant activities targeting law enforcement and judicial staff.

The concerned courts have been duly notified, and the High Court emphasized that the return of these courts to their original locations will depend on a substantial improvement in the security situation in Tank and South Waziristan