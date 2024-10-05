Maharashtra News: 21 Police Injured In Clash Over Hindu Seer's 'Burn Effigies Of Muhammad' Remark 1,200 Booked

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maharashtra News: In a recent clash in Amravati, Maharashtra, tensions flared over controversial remarks made by Hindu seer Yati Narsinghanand Maharaj regarding Prophet Mohammad. The situation escalated when a large mob gathered outside the Nagpuri Gate station, demanding action against the seer, resulting in injuries to 21 police officers.

The police later registered a case against the Hindu seer, Yati Narsinghanand Maharaj from Ghaziabad, for his remarks against the prophet, they said.

According to Siasat Daily, Yati Narsinghanand Maharaj from Uttar Pradesh made 'objectionable' comments on Prophet Muhammad a day ago. The seer said,“If you have to burn effigies on every Dussehra, then burn the effigies of Muhammad.”

According to Siasat Daily, the Hindu seer had last year said,“Akhand Hindu Rashtra was the dream of Veer Savarkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This dream should not be limited to Afghanistan; we should strive until Hindutva reaches Makkah and Kaaba.”

The confrontation began on Friday night around 8:15pm, as members of various organizations convened to press for the registration of a case against Narsinghanand Maharaj, who hails from Ghaziabad .

Amravati Police Commissioner Navin Chandra Reddy reported that the police had already filed an FIR related to the incident and were investigating further. After initially dispersing, the crowd returned after a video of the seer's remarks circulated on social media, reigniting their anger.

As police attempted to calm the situation, the crowd suddenly turned aggressive, leading to a violent stone-pelting episode directed at law enforcement.

In response, senior police officials intervened, and additional forces were dispatched to manage the chaos. Despite their efforts, several officers sustained injuries, and at least 10 police vehicles were damaged during the turmoil.